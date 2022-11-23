Winners of the Lead-Deadwood Middle School’s Patriot’s Pen, Wace Kammerer and Joplin Darland are pictured with, left to right, Rollin Sieveke and Rene Larson of VFW Post 5969 and Lead-Deadwood Middle School Sixth-Grade Language Arts Educator Lisa Rantapaa. Arabella Barnett is not pictured. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
LEAD – Three Lead-Deadwood Middle School sixth-grade students earned top honors in the local VFW Post 5969 Patriot’s Pen writing contest, sponsored by the Ladies’ Auxiliary to VFW Post 5969.
VFW Post 5969 Ladies’ Auxiliary President Rene Larson announced the winners Wednesday and presented them with their award packets.
“We really appreciate Mrs. (Lisa) Rantapaa for supporting this project and the students for entering it,” Larson said. “We had 23 students enter, and we really appreciate having that much participation and articulation by the students, so that you can appreciate veterans and what our auxiliary does for the veterans in the community and for what the veterans and the VFW have done for the community.”
Past Post 5969 Commander Rollin Sieveke said this year’s theme that the students wrote to was “My Pledge to America.”
First place and a $75 cash award went to Arabella Barnett.
An excerpt from her essay says, “Why we celebrate this holiday is to show our thankfulness and happiness and support to these solders. We give all our faith for those who died for us. We honor them with bravery, and goodness. We celebrate by going to parades, cemeteries, and more. How I celebrate is by going to the parades and go say hi to the retired veterans,” Barnett wrote. “Veterans do a lot they put their self out there to protect us. They are the people who fought for us, they even sacrifice their own lives for us. Veterans are strong, brave, fearless, and committed. Veterans day is important to me because I like to honor them and show how much I care. Even though half of them didn’t make it I still honor them with my faith and goodness. That is my pledge to the veterans.”
Second place and a $50 cash award went to Joplin Darland.
“I talked about my uncle,” Darland said. “He went to, like, four different countries and, like, fought, and he was also part of Afghanistan. He went there. Fought there also. And he, like, still does it. He still goes to training every weekend for the National Guard, now. “
An excerpt from her essay reads, “My uncle served for the country because he believes in selfless service and he loves family, God, and Country. My aunt served for the country because she wanted to challenge herself and serve for her country. Many people in the military feel the same way. When I’m older, I want to be in the Army because I want to serve for our country and I love God and family,” Darland wrote.
Third place and a $25 cash award went to Wace Kammerer, who did ample background research with his family.
“My grandpa fought in, like, three wars,” Kammerer said.
An excerpt from his essay reads, “Veterans are important to me because of all the family members and friends that I have heard and knew that have gone to war and become veterans. I find it very interesting when I hear the stories of all the wars in the past, compared to the most recent wars. I look up to them when I hear all the good things they have done for our country and world,” Kammerer wrote. “So whenever you see someone in uniform, you should at least say ‘thank you for your service.’ In the words of Norman Schwarzkopf, Jr., ‘It takes a hero to be one of those men who goes into battle.’”
Lead-Deadwood Middle School Language Arts Educator Lisa Rantapaa said the project afforded several learning opportunities for her sixth-grade classes.
“We talked about what a pledge was. It’s like a tribute to the Americans and what kinds of things our veterans have done for us,” Rantapaa said. “I think it’s very important to have our students research and participate and think about our veterans and how much they have given to our country and even in our community, how many the things the vets have done for us. They’ve learned about Armistice Day. They’ve learned a lot of different things about why we celebrate Veterans Day, who our Veterans Day people are, what’s the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day. I just think it’s important and it helps develop their writing skills to write about things like that. The writing prompts are always spot-on. It just works out with our curriculum, as well.”
Larson said judges were looking for the correct essay length and that students stayed on topic.
Larson said the first place winning entry has been forwarded to the district competition and that Patriot’s Pen can lead to significant scholarships if they get to the national level.
