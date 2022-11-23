JACI Patriots Pen.jpg

Winners of the Lead-Deadwood Middle School’s Patriot’s Pen, Wace Kammerer and Joplin Darland are pictured with, left to right, Rollin Sieveke and Rene Larson of VFW Post 5969 and Lead-Deadwood Middle School Sixth-Grade Language Arts Educator Lisa Rantapaa. Arabella Barnett is not pictured. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

LEAD – Three Lead-Deadwood Middle School sixth-grade students earned top honors in the local VFW Post 5969 Patriot’s Pen writing contest, sponsored by the Ladies’ Auxiliary to VFW Post 5969.

VFW Post 5969 Ladies’ Auxiliary President Rene Larson announced the winners Wednesday and presented them with their award packets.

