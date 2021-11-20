VFW Post 5969 Ladies Auxiliary announces L-DMS Patriot’s Pen winners

LEAD — Three Lead-Deadwood Middle School sixth-grade students sharpened their pencils, dug into some American history, and came out on top in the local VFW Post 5969 Patriot’s Pen writing contest.
Sponsored by the Ladies’ Auxiliary to Post 5969, Auxiliary President Rene Larson announced the winners Wednesday and presented them with their award packets.
“How Can I Be a Good American? was the topic they wrote their essays on. We had 24 entries,” Larson said. “We were really pleased to get 24. Mrs. Rantapaa is really good about supporting us with sixth grades and they were strong. They had some very good thoughts. They were on topic. They were clear and concise with what they thought.”
First place and a $75 cash award went to Madison Murray, who shared the main thing she learned from the experience.
“Patriotism is loyalty to your country,” Murray said.
An excerpt from her essay says, “National Parks are a safe place for animals, so they don’t become extinct or die,” Murray wrote. “You can be a good American by keeping them clean and respecting the animals that live that habitat. That’s their safe place, not a trash can. National Parks is a huge thing. We are so lucky to have these beautiful areas.”
Second place and a $50 cash award went to Colby Stewart.
“I learned a whole bunch of things, like when women got to vote and, like, a bunch of other things that were very interesting, like just a bunch of laws I didn’t know about before,” Stewart said.
An excerpt from his essay says, “Do you know why we stand and pledge to the American flag? Because we are glad for our freedom,” he wrote. “Being a good American means being kind to others no matter what. Also respecting our freedom and our flag, liking each other even if they are a different race. Having the right to vote and religion to wear what you want to say what you want. Respecting the seven different branches for when they protect us.”
Third place and a $25 cash award went to Darcee Nelson
“I learned that patriotism is showing respect to the country and the soldiers that have served for it,” Nelson said.
An excerpt from her essay says, “You are also allowed to say what you want and that shows that you care about your opinion and you want people to hear and see it and you can do that because we have the freedom of speech,” Nelson wrote.
Lead-Deadwood Middle School Language Arts Educator Lisa Rantapaa said she is very proud, not only of the winners, but all her sixth-grade students.
“They spent a couple days just doing research and figuring out what they wanted to write about and then they actually put their papers together,” Rantapaa said. “And I thought they did a really good job this year. I think that all my sixth graders learned so much from doing this assignment and that’s why I like to do it every year … I like to participate because I think it’s good for the kids to learn about our country and our patriotism.”
Larson said if there is one thing she hopes the students learned, it’s more about patriotism.
“This recent political field didn’t really play into this as much as the history of the United States and what patriotism means and what it actually means to live in the United States and to live in South Dakota,” Larson said.
Larson said the winning entries have been forwarded to the district competition and that Patriot’s Pen can lead to significant scholarships if they get to the national level.
“They go to us as a local Auxiliary and we move them up to district, which is the District 10 West River, and then they move them forward to Department (state) and then Department moves them up to National,” Larson said. “Department looks at all the entries from each of the districts in South Dakota and then they move those up and send them off to national. If they go to state, then the winners are invited to come down and read for Department and if they take district, then they read for district and then they go to national and they get a trip to Washington, D.C.”
