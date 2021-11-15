VFW Auxiliary donates to Scooper Closet

STURGIS — The Paha Sapa VFW Auxiliary of Sturgis donated more than $1,000 worth of items to the Sturgis Williams Middle School Scooper Closet this week.
Donations of shelving units, blankets, trapper keepers, socks, undergarments, athletic pants and snack items were presented to Closet Coordinator Vici Duran and SWMS Principal Chad Hedderman.
The Sturgis Williams Middle School “Scooper Closet “ is a resource for all grades fifth through eighth. The purpose of the Scooper Closet is to supply needed items to students and their families. The Scooper Closet handles everything from personal hygiene (toothbrush/paste, soap, deodorant, etc.) to clothes (coats, shoes, socks, shirts, pants, under garments etc.), school supplies, blankets and non-perishable food.
“We know these items, plus many more, can help a student feel comfortable at school,” said Nancy Worth, VFW Auxiliary President.
