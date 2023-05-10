SPEARFISH — Starting in early 2022, Spearfish’s Heartfelt Quilts of Valor has become the first established quilt making organization for veterans in western South Dakota.
“There’s lots of different groups that make quilts for veterans. We’re the only one affiliated in western South Dakota with the Quilts of Valor foundation,” said Terri Firth, leader of the Spearfish Quilts of Valor group. “We’ve been going since March of last year.”
The entirety of Quilts of Valor started in 2003, by Catherine Roberts.
“It started with a woman whose son is in Iraq, and she had this dream of him being forlorn and sad … and she woke up and thought, ‘what would make veterans feel better?’ And so, she thought quilts. Quilts are comforting, and they’re healing, and so she started this organization,” said Firth.
Firth said each group in the organization has they’re own name, so they decided to call themselves Heartfelt Quilts of Valor, after the new quilt shop located in Spearfish.
Heartfelt Quilts was established in January 2022, and owner Marla Elsom agreed to let Firth run the organization out of her shop.
Co-leader of the Spearfish group Barbara Brady discussed the program with Firth, and said that the organization runs completely on volunteers and donations.
“You can’t really put a time frame on each quilt,” said Brady, explaining that each quilt is different, but all take numerous hours to complete.
“Each quilt costs about $300 to make,” said Firth.
The group accepts fiscal donations as well as quilt blocks, scraps, thread, batting, and anything needed to make quilts.
“We even have a lady who wants to help, and she doesn’t quilt, and so she’s going to make our scrapbook for us,” said Firth.
On April 29, Firth and other members conducted a ceremony at the Spearfish VFW, where five veterans received quilts made by the group.
Firth said people can go to the organization website, and volunteer anyone that they want that has been, “touched by war.”
“Somebody nominates a veteran, we let them know that they’ve been nominated, they can refuse or they can accept to get a quilt,” said Firth.
The veterans who received quilts on April 29 are Arne Koski, Larry Turner, Doug Henwood, Kenny Reeves, and Bill Hughes.
So far, the Spearfish group has made 23 quilts, and given out 12.
