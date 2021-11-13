Veterans honored at SWMS program

STURGIS — Sturgis Williams Middle School held its Veterans Day Assembly Thursday at the school to honor all men and women who have served. There was a guest speaker, performances by the school band and choir as well as the presentation of flowers to veterans from SWMS students.
ShaeLynn Love presented a flower to her great-grandpa Carl Hansen, an Army veteran. Special guest speaker for the event was Sgt. First Class Brian Voight of the South Dakota National Guard. Veteran Mike Mullen of Piedmont handed out American flags to people who attended the Veterans Day program Thursday.
Dylan Chamley of Boy Scout Troop 109 saluted the flag during the ceremony. A good crowd was on hand for the Veterans Day Assembly.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.