SPEARFISH — Local schools are honoring veterans by hosting Veterans Day programs. Each program is located at the host school unless otherwise noted.
Spearfish will host guest veterans at West Elementary and Mountain View Elementary, and the Spearfish Middle School will host a public program. The details are below:
The middle school assemble begins at 8:30 a.m.
“We have been honoring our veterans at the middle school for over 20 years. Our students invite their veteran family members and friends to our assembly. We also welcome all veterans, past and present, to our school. Our very own superintendent of the Spearfish School District, Kirk Easton, is among the veterans who attend,” said Carmen Fraiser, a Spearfish educator. “Student council members work hard to decorate the school as well as lead the assembly with short speeches throughout the program. Both the band and choir perform patriotic songs. Each branch of the military is honored while the band plays each song. Every year we invite a keynote speaker to talk. This year we have Brian Hambek. The American Legion Riders Color Guard present and retire the flags. All veterans and their families are invited for coffee and rolls following the assembly.”
Each Meade School District is having their own program, and the public is welcome unless indicated below. Their times and dates are as follows:
Sturgis Elementary
Assembly:
8:20 a.m. (K-2)
8:45 a.m. Color guard taps at the flagpole
Assembly:
9 a.m. (3-4)
Sturgis Williams Middle School
2 p.m. - Welcoming
2:15 p.m. - Assembly
Sturgis Brown High School
1 p.m. - Assembly
Whitewood Elementary
10 a.m. - Assembly
Piedmont Valley Elementary - (students only)
9 a.m.- Assembly
If you are a Veteran yourself and would like to be acknowledged as a Distinguished Guest, please call the office at (605) 787-5295, and a spot will be reserved at the front of the gymnasium. This event will be live streaming on the Piedmont Valley Elementary PTA Facebook page.
The Belle Fourche School District is hosting three separate programs, welcoming veterans to join. Their details are as follows:
South Park Elementary School
10:30 a.m. - Assembly
“Each grade level prepares a song to sing for our veterans in attendance, and we have readings by our fourth graders as well. We have hosted this program for over ten years, and our students love to have this chance to perform for our veterans,” said Julie Hatling, the principal of South Park Elementary. “This year, in addition to our program, we are also asking veterans to bring in any memorabilia that they would like to share and talk with our students about on November 10.”
Belle Fourche Middle School
2 p.m. - Assembly
“This is the 26th annual program at BFMS. All are welcome to attend and are encouraged to come early and see the displays of student art, program history, and special recognition of our hometown heroes. They are also invited to stay and visit after the program at the cookie, coffee, and lemonade reception,” said Reva Potter, a middle school educator. “This year’s program celebrates all Veterans, of course, but we are specifically featuring our Belle Fourche graduates over the years who are veterans. Many of these veterans have connected with us to share stories of their service and photos we will feature in the program.
Belle Fourche High School
9:00 a.m. – Assembly at the Belle Fourche Rec Center auditorium.
“We’ve hosted this program for 20-plus years, and anyone from the community is welcome to attend our program. We will have a performance from our band and choir. We will also give away the “Veteran of the Year” award, and typically have a guest speaker that also happens to be a veteran,” said Mathew Raba, the principal of the high school. “There are a couple other presentations by students, and our Voice of Democracy winner (a student) will read their piece.”
