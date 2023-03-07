SPEARFISH — A new veteran outreach center is now open in Spearfish.
Volunteers of America Northern Rockies (VOANR) division hosted a ribbon cutting Thursday for the center, located at 611 Dahl Rd., suite 6.
SPEARFISH — A new veteran outreach center is now open in Spearfish.
Volunteers of America Northern Rockies (VOANR) division hosted a ribbon cutting Thursday for the center, located at 611 Dahl Rd., suite 6.
Craig Fisgus, senior director for VOANR, provided an overview of the program that is now offered in Spearfish.
Fisgus oversees the Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program and the Grant & Per Diem Housing Retention Program, along with all other veteran services across the Northern Rockies.
“This (Spearfish location) is sort of an out gross of the veteran outreach center (VOC) … so the veteran outreach center is basically a day center for homeless vets to come in, so during the day they can shower, eat meals,” Fisgus said. “What is kind of humbling is that this morning we had a vet … it just felt like he almost regarded the VOC as home, even though it’s only there Monday through Friday,”
The center is located in Rapid City.
According to the organization’s website, the reintegration program is in conjunction with the Department of Labor, and is there to, “provide services to assist in reintegrating homeless veterans into meaningful employment within the labor force,” and to “stimulate the development of effective service delivery systems that will address the complex problems facing homeless veterans.”
Fisgus said the organization has partnered with Home Depot, receiving a grant to help those in Western South Dakota through the grant program find housing and keep it.
The grant program, “provides case management services to Veterans and their families who were previously homeless and are in the process of, or have recently transitioned to permanent housing.”
Volunteers of America was founded in 1896, and has helped individuals rebuild their lives and live up to their full potential as a nationwide organization ever since.
The VOA Northern Rockies has centers in all of Wyoming, select Montana counties, Rapid City, and now, they’ve officially opened a veteran service center in Spearfish.
“If a veteran has housing, but they don’t have a job, and they don’t have sufficient income, they’re losing that place. That’s just the reality of it.” Fisgus said.
The veteran services offered in Spearfish are by appointment only, Monday through Friday.
Employment Service Coordinator Lydia Oliver runs the center.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.