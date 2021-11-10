Veterans’ appreciation event Saturday in Sturgis

STURGIS — Julie Malcom never served in the military, but she’s grateful to those who did.
She and others will be showing their gratitude for veterans during the second Northern Hills Veterans Appreciation Fair scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Sturgis Community Center.
“For me it is a very small way of giving back and showing our veterans they are loved and appreciated,” said Malcom, chair, and co-founder of the fair.
The Northern Hills Veterans Appreciation Fair themed – “We’ve Got Your Six” - is intended for the region’s active military, reserve, and veterans of all ages, men, and women, from all branches of service and their families.
Malcom said the event was created to show appreciation and provide information regarding benefits earned through a veteran’s service, introduce support organizations, and identify recreation and creative programs for veterans and their families.
The concept of this event came about when Malcolm and Connie Turner, members of the Spearfish American Legion Auxiliary were preparing and shopping for the Stand Down in Rapid City.
“We thought ‘Why couldn’t we have an event that not only focused on the needs of those less fortunate, but for all veterans and their family members?’” Malcom said.
She said often times, veterans and family members are unaware of benefits that are available to veterans.
“And, quite simply, we just truly wanted to say, ‘thank you for your service’ to all who came to see us,” she said.
Last year was the first year for the event which was held in the parking lot at the Sturgis Community Center. This year the event will be held in the gym at the center.
There are 38 vendors already signed up.
“We have more than 15 new groups that have asked to come,” said Micheline Nelson, a member of the appreciation fair committee and president of the Spearfish American Legion Auxiliary Unit 164. “There is an amazing support in the region for the event,” she said.
Veterans and their families don’t need to sign up to participate prior to the event. Nelson said people just need to show up on Saturday. Participants should bring their DD214, NGB-22, or other proof that they are a veteran. Veterans Service Officers on hand can help if the veteran lacks the proper identification.
“We want to make sure veterans and their family members know what is available to them,” Nelson said. “Everything is free through the generous support of donors and sponsors.”
There is a meal planned and an opening ceremony this year. Then, participants can peruse the vendor booths.
“It’s really an awesome event,” Nelson said.
Organizers provided goodie bags for everyone who attended, clothing for those in need, flu shots, and a multitude of information, including new legislation information for caregivers of veterans.
Last year there were 100 registered guests. After the event, organizers surveyed participants about improvements that could be made for future fairs.
“We took everything into consideration and hope that our second event will be even better,” Malcom said.
Following is a list of the organizations that plan to be on hand at this year’s fair on Saturday:
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #31 - Homestake of Lead
American Legion Auxiliary Post 164 - Spearfish
American Legion Auxiliary, State of South Dakota
American Legion, Dept of South Dakota
American Legion Post 33 - Sturgis
American Legion Post 42 - Arlington
American Legion Post 164 - Spearfish
American Legion Post 311 - Piedmont
American Legion Post 315 - Box Elder
American Legion Riders Post 164 - Spearfish, Black Hills Chapter
AT&T
Cornerstone Mission
DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Northern Hills
Chapter 11
DAV Auxiliary Northern Hills Chapter 11
Department of Veteran Affairs (Homeless Program Women’s Program Health Promotion/Disease Prevention Program Suicide Prevention Program Caregiver Support Program Connected Health Program and free flu shots.)
DTOM-220 Veterans Ranch - Warner
First Command
Goodwill of the Great Plains
Heartland Home Health LLC
Keystone Treatment Center
Meade County Firewise
Midwest Honor Flight
Operation NPLB (No Person Left Behind) Outdoors
PGA/HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere): teaching the game of golf to Veterans with disabilities (PTSD, TBI, Limb Loss)
Prairie Hills Transit
Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing - Rapid City Chapter
Rapid City Vet Center (V.A.)
Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation
Sunshine Gourmet Coffee
Super Dogs for Super Heroes
Trident University International
VFW - Spearfish Chapter 5860
VFW Auxiliary - Sturgis Chapter 2730
Volunteers of America (VOA)
VSO - Veteran Service Officer Lawrence County
VSO - Veteran Service Officer Meade County
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.