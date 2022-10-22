Veteran South Dakota legislator: We need to fix political process

SPEARFISH — South Dakota politics needs a fix, according to a longtime practitioner of the art.
State Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, said the process to select candidates for three top posts in state government should be changed.
“We need to make sure that all Republicans have a voice,” Schoenbeck said Friday. “The current system doesn’t work that way.”
He said he favors allowing the gubernatorial candidates of both parties to select their running mate, and would like to see primary elections to choose candidates for secretary of state and attorney general.
During the 2022 Republican State Convention in Watertown, delegates ousted Secretary of State Steve Barnett in his bid for a second term and chose former secretary of state staffer Monae Johnson as their nominee. Johnson has raised eyebrows by refusing to acknowledge that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.
Schoenbeck declined to say if Johnson’s nomination troubled him, and was careful with his word choice when asked if he supported her.
“I’ll leave that for the voters to decide in November,” he said. “I’m voting for her. I voted for Barnett at the convention, though.”
Schoenbeck also said he wasn’t worried about Barnett, who accepted an offer to serve as general manager of the South Dakota Rural Electric Association. He will assume that job at the end of this year.
“He’s not moving out of Pierre and he probably got a raise,” Schoenbeck said. “The market valued that candidate more than we did.”
The convention almost discarded Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden as Gov. Kristi Noem’s running mate, with state Rep. Steve Haugaard of Sioux Falls, who challenged Noem in the June primary, jumping into the competition for the No. 2 spot the day before the vote and coming close to defeating Rhoden, falling 56 percent to 44 percent.
Schoenbeck said that close vote made no sense.
“What happened in Watertown, we had people who had zero interest in being representative of their communities,” he said.
Noem carried Clark County in a landslide, Schoenbeck noted, defeating Haugaard 499-103. But two-thirds of the delegates from that county supported Haugaard for lieutenant governor even though Noem wanted Rhoden to run with her again and delivered a speech to make that clear at the convention.
The same thing happened with Minnehaha County delegates, he said, even though Noem carried the county 13,263 to 5,432. These delegates tried to “hijack the process,” Schoenbeck said.
That’s why he favors changing state statute to place these jobs on the primary ballot, he said. This flaw has existed for years, and people were aware something like this could occur.
“So it’s pretty easy to do what these people, I call them anti-Republicans, did at this last convention,” Schoenbeck said. “We need to have more Republicans, well, in fact both parties, we should have more people involved in making the decision so that it’s a representative decision. That’s the problem.”
Former Attorney General Marty Jackley, who held the office from 2009-19, is seeking a return to it, but he was nearly defeated by David Natvig, the former director of the Division of Criminal Investigation, who departed the office upon the arrival of Attorney General Mark Vargo who was named to the post by Gov. Noem following the impeachment and conviction of former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
Ravnsborg was removed from office and barred from ever holding office in the state again after the state House impeached him and the state Senate convicted him on June 21 for his conduct following a fatal traffic crash on Sept. 12, 2020.
Tim Bormann, chief of staff at the attorney general’s office, left the same day as Natvig.
Several other statewide offices had no competition, as incumbents Josh Haeder was nominated for a second term to treasurer, Rich Sattgast to a second term of auditor, and Chris Nelson to a third term on the Public Utilities Commission.
Brock Greenfield was nominated for commissioner of School and Public Lands. Ryan Brunner stepped down from the job on Jan. 31 to become a senior adviser to Noem, and Jarod Johnson was named interim commissioner. He had held the post from 2007-13 and was deputy commissioner under Brunner. When he was named to his old job, Johnson said he would not seek another full term.
Other legislators agree
Schoenbeck said several other legislators share his views on this. He was meeting with some of them on Friday in an effort to prepare a bill for the 2023 session.
State Sens. David Johnson of Rapid City, John Wiik of Big Stone City and Dave Wheeler of Huron, like Schoenbeck a lawyer, are working on legislation, Schoenbeck said. Johnson has already drafted a bill, he said.
All three are members of the Republican Central Committee, so they are dealing with the issue as members of a partisan organization and as legislators.
“I don’t anticipate being the lead in light of the fact there are others willing to pull the oars,” he said.
Schoenbeck was unwilling to hazard a guess if a bill changing how these three candidates are selected would fare in the next legislative session. He said there is no draft of a bill to examine, and he has not done a head count.
“I can tell you this has been the topic of discussion amongst a lot of senators,” Schoenbeck said. “There’s a lot of legislators that realize what happened showed a flaw in the statutes.”
He said this wasn’t a revelation. It’s just that in prior years, the convention adhered to the expressed wishes of the voters and most party members. But this time bomb was always ticking, Schoenbeck said.
“Everybody always knew that that could happen. That’s not a secret,” he said. “They didn’t discover a way to make gold out of water. It’s just that nobody was ever that interested in putting their thumb on the scale that hard.”
He said many of the record 687 delegates had never attended any previous Republican events or showed any interest in the process. Most delegates are usually longtime party activists who know and accept their role in the process, representing the voters.
These newcomers “don’t even know what a Republican Party is,” Schoenbeck said, and just came to the convention to “do their damage.”
Long political career
Schoenbeck is the President Pro Tempore of the state Senate, the top post in the body, which has 32 Republican members and just three Democrats. He got his start in politics working for Jim Abdnor, a Republican who served 12 years in the state Senate, one term as lieutenant governor, four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and one term in the U.S. Senate.
Abdnor hired and mentored a generation of young men who served as drivers and personal aides. Among them were Sen. John Thune, and Schoenbeck, who followed Abdnor’s path into elective office.
Schoenbeck has been a state senator three times, from 1995-96, 2003-06 and from 2019 until now. He is unopposed for re-election. Schoenbeck also served in the state House of Representatives from 2015-17.
All those years in politics have built connections and allowed him to form firm opinions on how the process should work. Schoenbeck said the 2022 Republican State Convention proved it needs to be corrected. He has tried to redirect his party’s move to the far right in recent years. In 2020, unopposed for the Republican nomination for another term, Schoenbeck invested more than $15,000 of both personal and campaign money to support moderate to conservative Republicans. He told South Dakota Public Broadcasting in 2020 that he was interested in backing sensible and qualified candidates.
“There’s a difference between conservative and crazy,” Schoenbeck told SDPB. “Some people are just crazy.”
