Venburg renovates Odd Fellows building into apartments

LEAD — A local businessman has breathed new life into the former Odd Fellows building of Lead.
Constructed in 1879, the building has been a meeting place for the Odd Fellows organization, as well as a Ben Franklin store owned by F.L. Thorpe in the 1930s. Throughout history, the Odd Fellows maintained ownership of the building, until they sold it to Marty Venburg in 2019. Today, Venburg has transformed the upper meeting room into five privately leased apartments, and two Air BnB units. In the lower level he operates a full-scale deli, ice cream shop and outfitter store. For the first time since its construction in 1879, Venburg said, the building is on the property tax rolls.
Venburg, who purchased the Odd Fellows building in 2019, has been operating his deli and outfitting business for about a year. But in February he finished completely renovating the upper level, carving seven spaces out of what was once a large room and installing brand new fixtures. This month he finished the last apartment, and it was almost immediately leased out.
“Everybody wants them really bad,” he said.
Since putting his new apartments on the market, Venburg said he has gotten at least 300 calls for them. The single bedroom units are finished with wood floors, brand new cabinets, and plenty of light. Access to the apartments is gained from a brand new deck that faces Julius Street.
The Air Bnb units, which are similar to a hotel suite, have also been extremely popular this year as Lead tourism increases.
“We’ve had one empty night so far this summer,” he said.
