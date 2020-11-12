Vehicles may have to be removed from Tri-City Rubble Site

LEAD — About 200 vehicles that are stored in salvage at the Tri-City Rubble Site are causing a wrinkle in the site’s permit process with the S.D. Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
Inspectors from the DENR notified the cities of Lead, Deadwood, and Central City about concern regarding the vehicles that are currently stored in the rubble site permit area. Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl said there are no other permitted rubble sites in the state which allow vehicle storage, and the cities are charged with coming up with a plan to remove them from the official rubble site before the annual permit can be renewed.
The determination came after DENR officials conducted a routine inspection of the site.
“The DENR said the site looked really great,” Stahl said. “One thing that we have a concern on and we have to talk with the cities about is there are a lot of vehicles out there. They’ve been using it as kind of a salvage yard, as well as people in the community and in Lawrence County take their vehicles out there when they no longer need them. They (DENR) had questions about that.”
Currently, Stahl said the vehicle storage area is used for vehicles that are in accidents, or abandoned vehicles that are towed. Lawrence County residents are also allowed to bring their vehicles out there for free, with a clear title.
A severely depressed market for scrap metal is one of the reasons vehicles have accumulated at the rubble site, Stahl said. Because of that, Stahl said he would pitch an idea to remove the vehicle storage area from the state permitted area for the rubble site.
The cities of Lead, Deadwood and Central City all share ownership for the 174 acres in land at the Tri-City Rubble Site. The decision about what to do with the vehicles would be in the hands of all three governments. Adams Salvage manages and operates the site independently.
“The commissions will make the ultimate decision, but we’re going to recommend that they try to keep that vehicle storage out there,” Stahl said, adding that there aren’t very many other places close by that have vehicle storage. “If not, they’re going to have to go somewhere else, and that is costly. The market is going to cost more money to get rid of the metal debris than they can make by selling it. So it’s kind of a loss for them. The state understands that and they understand economics. We may take that vehicle storage area and exclude it from the permitted site.”
Stahl added that currently only about a quarter of the 174 acres of the rubble site are being used. He said one possible solution could be to take five acres out of the permitted area, and use that as vehicle storage. That would leave the cities and Lawrence County with 169 acres for the rubble site.
“We are going to recommend that we somehow make that area useful for both a permitted rubble site and a salvage yard, with the plan of trying to cull and remove a lot of the metal and vehicles out of there by next summer. That’s where we are right now.”
Notwithstanding the vehicle storage issue, Stahl said the DENR was very happy with state regulation compliance and operation at the rubble site.
