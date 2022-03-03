Vehicle crashes into Belle Fourche home in early morning suspected DUI

BELLE FOURCHE –– An early morning accident on Jackson Street in Belle Fourche was the result of, according to the Belle Fourche Police Department, a suspected driving under the influence (DUI), which sent two people to the hospital and caused property damage.
According to a statement released by the department, the single-vehicle accident, located near the intersection of Jackson Street and Sixth Avenue, occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. The vehicle reportedly crashed into a residence just south of a stop sign at the intersection.
The report stated that no one at the residence was injured and that both passengers were taken to Spearfish Monument Hospital for their injuries.
The driver, who has not been named, was arrested for DUI and the incident is still under investigation.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.