Vehicle accident injures one

BELLE FOURCHE — A Belle Fourche man sustained minor injuries following a Monday morning rollover on Highway 85 roughly four miles north of Spearfish.
Public Information Officer Tony Mangan said 24-year-old Tevin Gomez was southbound in a 1998 Mazda B2500 at 7:30 a.m. Mangan added Gomez lost control on the icy road at mile marker 49 and slid into the median before the vehicle tipped and rolled.
Gomez was transported to the Spearfish hospital in a private vehicle. He was wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Mangan said charges are pending.
