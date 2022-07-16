SPEARFISH — First-grade teacher Brandy Vavruska was honored Monday when she was presented with the 2022 Educator of the Year award from the American Legion Department of South Dakota.
She was recognized during the monthly school board meeting.
Vavruska said she has humbled to have received the award.
“Just sitting in that room with all those American heroes celebrating you and talking about your passion of working with kids and appreciating your dedication and commitment was a pretty amazing feeling of pride,” she said.
To earn the state title, Vavruska was selected as the American Legion Post 164 Educator of the Year in February. Post 164 is the Spearfish American Legion post.
She also received the District Educator of the Year in May, and now the state award.
“We were not surprised, but ecstatic, about three weeks ago we got a call from Micheline Nelson (with the Post Auxiliary) who called and said, ‘We’ve got great news,’” said Nick Gottlob, principal of West Elementary School where Vavruska works.
“(She’s) Not just exceptional in the classroom, but her volunteerism from youth sports to 4-H. In every role that she serves in, in town, if she’s involved, you know its’ going to be done well and with a passion for the kids,” he said.
“This is a big deal for us; not just for Brandy, but for our school district,” Gottlob added. “For those of you who have the privilege of knowing Brandy, she is an exceptional educator and one of the best human beings you could hope for.”
Vavruska graduated from Black Hills State University in December 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, early childhood special education, and a kindergarten endorsement.
Vavruska began as an interventionist splitting her time between Newcastle, Hulett, and Sundance, Wyo. Then, in her second year of teaching, she moved to Spearfish and taught kindergarten for seven years, and now is in her ninth year of teaching in first grade.
“I wanted to become a teacher to build relationships and help kids and families learn and grow. And to help make a difference and impact lives,” she said.
And that passion continues today.
“Teaching is still about the kids for me,” Vavruska said. “Building those relationships and really finding out where they are and helping them grow from where they are to where their goals are.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.