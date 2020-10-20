Vast Broadband Donates to D.C Booth Hatchery

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.