Vast Broadband Donates to D.C Booth Hatchery

SPEARFISH — Vast Broadband has donated $1,526 to the D.C. Booth Historic Fish Hatchery.
These funds were from the generous donations of people who attended Downtown Friday Nights in Spearfish this past summer and entered the 50/50 drawing.
“We all know what 2020 has been, and despite that, people came out to have fun, drink a beer, and listen to some great music. In addition, they dug into their pockets to help raise money for a Spearfish landmark,” Chris Karn, regional director of operations for Vast said. “We thank the people that attended for their generosity and all the fun and laughs we had while we sold the 50/50 tickets.”
“The Booth Society appreciates the efforts of Vast Broadband and their employees. It is great to have the support of the many people who bought tickets and Vast for choosing the hatchery to receive this donation,” Karen Holzer, executive director of the D.C. Booth Historic National Hatchery and Archives added. “It is community support such as this that helps keep the hatchery a free family attraction. Thank you!”
