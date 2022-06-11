Vacasa purchases Executive Lodging

DEADWOOD – Vacasa, a vacation rental platform that cares for homes across 400-plus markets, purchased Executive Lodging from local owners Ernie and Kimberly Rupp of Boulder Canyon at the end of March, taking over the local operation and booking of nearly 60 vacation rentals.
The Black Hills area is Vacasa’s first South Dakota market. Current Executive Lodging employees and location were both retained to support existing operations, with plans for growth.
“With this deal, we’re excited to open up a new state for Vacasa guests and to welcome the Executive Lodging team to keep doing what they do best: support expanding operations and provide a high-level of homeowner care,” said Zac Monahan, Vice President of Corporate Development at Vacasa.
“There’s a lot of opportunity for growth, both for the company and the team, and that’s a large part of what brought Vacasa to South Dakota. The Black Hills is an extremely attractive vacation destination, but this collection of vacation homes, in particular, delivers exceptional guest experience and value. The large cabins, with up to nine bedrooms, were purpose-built for multi-generational and group travel, and are perfectly suited for the annual family reunions and event-centric vacations that the market draws,” Monahan said.
Ernie and Kim Rupp started their vacation rental business in 2003 with their personal vacation home and three others. As tourism expanded, so did the company’s vacation rental portfolio.
“I’d already sold a business when Kimberly and I started Executive Lodging of the Black Hills, so as we approached our second retirement, we knew what was important to us when considering a buyer,” Ernie said. “Trust is how we built our company and something stood out about the Vacasa team, from our first interaction, in terms of what they bring to the table. There’s so much potential with current demand and if I were 20 years younger, I’d be looking to expand the business myself, but it was the right time for us to pass the torch to Vacasa.”
“Our employees were central to this decision, particularly the benefits and growth path that Vacasa can provide them, because we truly are a family business,” Kimberly said. “We have a long-tenured team and employee retention has been a point of pride for us, so we’re excited to see what this talented group can accomplish in the next phase.”
In closing, Monahan said Vacasa’s goal is to maintain the service the Rupps delivered throughout the years, but be able to dedicate more personal attention and resources to each home because of Vacasa’s scale and experience.
“With our advanced technology, we can introduce new marketing tools and bring added consistency and security to the guest and homeowner experience,” he said.
