VA Secretary: Hot Springs facility will not close

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs VA Medical Center will not close under his watch, said the United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
During a visit to Hot Springs Monday, Secretary Robert Wilkie said he wants to take another look at the record of decision concerning Hot Springs from 2017 which suggested to essentially shutter Hot Springs Battle Mountain facility.
“I was given ideas today that I had not seen that I believe are vital to maintain this place. It will not close. It will not close. But we need to be more creative to ensure that it stays vibrant and healthy,” Wilkie said.
The secretary said it was important for him to visit Hot Springs and sit down with veterans and talk about the future.
Discussions about closing Hot Springs have been ongoing for nearly a decade. Following a December 2016 visit by Obama administration VA Secretary Robert McDonald, the VA agreed to reconfigure Black Hills Health Care System and essentially shutter Hot Springs.
But the community, veterans’ organizations and South Dakota’s Congressional delegation fought back securing a re-evaluation of Hot Springs as the VA looked at all of its facilities across the U.S. in 2017.
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said Monday he was thrilled to have Wilkie make a visit to Hot Springs and speak to those keenly impacted if Hot Springs were to close.
“We are encouraged by what we heard today. We think we have a unique, fabulous situation here. We hope to be serving veterans for a very long time,” Thune said.
The fact that Wilkie is considering taking another look at the record of decision concerning Hot Springs from 2017 is encouraging, said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.
“Part of his decision can be attributed to veterans and members of this community who worked very, very hard to lay out alternative plans. They did a great job today,” he said.
Both the veterans and community approached their plan in terms of what is best for veterans in the region, Rounds said. They showed there is an efficient path forward that veterans can support, he added.
Three things have not changed since the uncertainty surrounding Hot Springs began, said Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D. He said the Hot Springs VA has and continues to be a place that has delivered outstanding outcomes for veterans, the community of Hot Springs continues to wrap its arms around veterans, the state’s Congressional delegation has been steadfast and united in the right way forward for the VA.
“When you talk about not closing this facility and that we can imagine together an even better future, that means a lot to us,” Johnson said. “We have heard from you a sincerity and a commitment that at times we have felt has been lacking from senior leadership of Veterans Affairs.”
Wilkie said the Hot Springs VA Medical Center be an integral part of the nationwide Veterans Affairs healthcare system moving forward. One way to ensure that was included in the plan presented by veterans and the community to the Secretary on Monday, he said. That was to make sure that areas hospitals and the VA are working collaboratively for veterans.
“We need to make sure that if there is something that we are not providing, then we get that veteran to where they need to go,” he said.
The Secretary said he believes that all benefit when the needs of the veteran, not the needs of the institution are the top priority.
