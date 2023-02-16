FORT MEADE — In the last 45 days, officials with the Veterans Benefits Administration have processed more than 130,000 claims for the PACT Act.
Shawn Bohn, Dakotas Regional Office director with the Veterans Benefits Administration, said the VA started processing potential cancer related claims in December, and other PACT Act claims by Jan. 1. But since the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act was passed in August, there have been more than 300,000 claims filed for benefits from what Bohn said is one of the most impactful pieces of veteran legislation in recent times. Of those, Bohn said about 1,400 of those claims were from South Dakotans. There are many more veterans out there who qualify for benefits, along with their caregivers and survivors, and Bohn said his team is working hard to get the word out to make sure they all get the benefits they deserve.
“We are well on our way to getting these veterans decisions and that’s why we want to make sure to get the word out to other veterans who may be eligible for these benefits,” Bohn said, calling the PACT Act one of the biggest pieces of legislation in VA history. “This is huge for the VA and veterans, their survivors and caregivers, and we want to make sure that the word is getting out about the PACT Act. The goal is getting as many veterans the benefits they deserve as possible, and the first step to doing that is making sure they are aware of the benefits they’ve earned.”
Passed on Aug. 10, 2022, the PACT Act offers new healthcare payouts and disability options for about one in five military veterans in the United States. It includes presumptive benefits that cover 12 types of cancer and other respiratory illnesses that have been linked to burn pit exposure in Southwest Asia, particularly during the Gulf War, and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. It also offers presumptive benefits for hypertension and monoclonal gammopathy for veterans who served in Vietnam, as well as illnesses related to radiation for those who served in the 1960s and 1970s. It adds more presumptive exposure locations for soldiers who were exposed to Agent Orange, and offers many other presumptive benefits.
“So that makes a lot more veterans and their family members and survivors potentially eligible for benefits,” he said. “When I saw there are so many doors that have been opened up for veterans, it’s because of those additional presumptives that have been added, which really allow the VA to potentially pay well deserved benefits to those additional veterans.”
In additional to healthcare and disability benefits, Bohn said veterans who qualify could receive education, job training, home loan guarantees, and more.
“There are a suite of benefits available to those veterans once they become service connected,” he said. “It really is a significant law change for that reason. It opens up these benefits to the veterans who deserve them.”
In an effort to prepare for the large influx of claims that will come in with the PACT Act passage, Bohn said his office in Sioux Falls has been increasing its staff. In the last month he said they have hired 30 more full time employees to process these claims.
“I think we’re well positioned to make sure we get these veterans the benefits they deserve,” he said. “We’re excited about it and it’s really a great thing for our veterans and their families. In my 18 years with the VA, I’ve never seen legislation this significant, that changes veterans and survivors’ lives like this.”
The challenge of the PACT Act, Bohn said, is getting the word out to veterans about their benefits. This spring a claims clinic is tentatively scheduled for the Fort Meade VA from 4-6 p.m. on March 23, and another one will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Hot Springs VA on July 13. During these clinics officials from the Veterans Benefits Administration will be on hand to help submit paperwork for claims, as well as to provide some health screening on site.
Veterans who are unable to attend one of the claims clinics can also seek help submitting claims from their county Veterans Services Officer, or they can get more information and submit an application online at www.va.gov.
