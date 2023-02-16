Fort Meade and Hot Springs VA hospitals on chopping block.jpg

Thanks to the passage of the PACT Act more veterans and survivors are eligible for benefits. The VA will hold claims clinics later this year, the first at the Fort Meade VA March 23, from 4-6 p.m.

Pioneer file photo

Click to purchase this photo

FORT MEADE — In the last 45 days, officials with the Veterans Benefits Administration have processed more than 130,000 claims for the PACT Act.

Shawn Bohn, Dakotas Regional Office director with the Veterans Benefits Administration, said the VA started processing potential cancer related claims in December, and other PACT Act claims by Jan. 1. But since the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act was passed in August, there have been more than 300,000 claims filed for benefits from what Bohn said is one of the most impactful pieces of veteran legislation in recent times. Of those, Bohn said about 1,400 of those claims were from South Dakotans. There are many more veterans out there who qualify for benefits, along with their caregivers and survivors, and Bohn said his team is working hard to get the word out to make sure they all get the benefits they deserve.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.