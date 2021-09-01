VA offers assistance for vets affected by U.S. Afghanistan withdrawal

FORT MEADE — Don’t go it alone! We’ve got your six!
That’s the message VA Black Hills and the Vet Center in Rapid City wants to send to all veterans who have been negatively affected by recent news of the ended war in Afghanistan, and the withdrawal of troops. Teresa Forbes, chief experience officer for the VA Black Hills Health Care System said it’s a topic the entire country is dealing with right now as thousands of post 9-11 veterans, and even some Vietnam veterans, cope with how the United States left the war in Afghanistan.
“There is no question that everything that has been in the news has really caused a great deal of thought, concern, and a whole range of emotions for veterans who served in Afghanistan,” Forbes said. “All we’re saying is don’t take this on alone. You don’t have to do that. The biggest sign of courage is to reach out, make the phone call and there is going to be someone on the other line who is waiting to hear from you.”
Military 2 VA, or M2VA as it has become known, is a specific program through the Veterans Affairs (VA) that works with post 9-11 veterans to connect them with necessary resources within the VA or in the community, to get the help they need. Additionally Forbes said the VA has identified M2VA staff in the Rapid City Clinic to expand those offerings and dedicate a specific case manager who can help veterans with mental or physical health issues of all kinds. Forbes said the case managers primary role is to assess and connect veterans with the unique resources and services to help veterans who may have lingering military related physical and psychological health concerns as well as other stressors such as employment, education, relationships and finances.
“These are case managers who can walk alongside that veteran and get them plugged in to the right resource,” she said. “They’re fantastic advocates who know the system inside and out, and they are used to problem solving. They know the resources within the VA or within the community. Whatever that veteran presents with and needs, they know how to connect with the most appropriate care. I’m just amazed with these case managers.”
Though not all case managers are veterans, Forbes said many of them are, and all case managers can connect veterans together to relate to each other and talk, if that is what is needed. In fact, that’s exactly what the M2VA program has to offer that may be unique to other services within the community.
“Whether it is just somebody to listen and process what you’re feeling, or maybe there is something more comprehensive or extensive that you need,” Forbes said. “We just want veterans of Afghanistan to know we’re here for you. The entire country is dealing with this right now and we re getting ourselves ready to be available to veterans who are experiencing a wide range of emotions related to the current events at Afghanistan.”
Services for friends and family members are also available, Forbes said. Often a friend or a family member may be the one to notice changes in a veteran, and may need to reach out for guidance or resources.
“If there are family members who are maybe seeing something that seems a little different, like maybe a little more avoiding or isolating, something along those lines, if a family member has questions these are also great resources for them,” Forbes said.
“What’s awesome about the VA resources and the Veteran’s Center resources is they are uniquely qualified to work with these veterans and walk through this process with them,” Forbes continued. “We’re seeing this all over the country and this is not anything that is unique to our area. We just have so many honorable men and women who have served post 9-11, and even Vietnam era veterans may have some feelings rise up about this. It’s in our face 24-7. It’s on our phone, on our TV, on our laptops and iPads. Sometimes it’s hard to escape.”
One of the most important ways case managers can help veterans who call in is by offering ideas for evidence-based, positive coping strategies for dealing with the barrage of news in the world. Many times, hearing those things from a fellow veteran or from someone who is familiar with the situations of wartime, can make all the difference.
“More than anything it’s so important that we don’t want anyone to be alone through this,” she said. “This is veterans helping veterans.”
Resources for veterans to use include the following:
• Veterans Crisis Line — A suicide prevention hotline that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 1-800-273-8255, press 1 or text 838255
• Vet Center resources that include counseling are available at 621 6th St. Suite 101, Rapid City. 605-348-0077 or toll free at 877-WAR-VETS.
• VA Black Hills Healthcare System M2VA Program — Veterans may contact Anita Hartl at 605-718-1095 extension 33076
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.