VA offering drive-thru flu shots

STURGIS — Starting on Monday, enrolled veterans may take advantage of the Fort Meade Veterans Affairs drive-thru influenza (flu) vaccine clinics. The flu vaccination is the best protection against contracting the flu, which begins in the fall and can continue through late spring.
Veterans can also receive a flu vaccine during a regularly scheduled appointment, or call (877) 339-6837 to make an appointment. The VA cannot accept walk-ins at this time due to COVID-19 precautions.
Drive-thru appointments can be made from 1-3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays
For more information about the importance of prevention during flu season please visit our public health information website. https://www.prevention.va.gov/flu/
