By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
PENNINGTON COUNTY — Strong and emotional opposition and support at recent public meetings related to the U.S. Forest Service proposal to withdraw more than 20,000 acres from all mining activity prompted federal officials to host a virtual public meeting, in an effort to provide even more opportunity for public input.
The USFS put forth the withdrawal proposal in February in response to concerns voiced during the public comment period for the F3 Gold Jenny Gulch Project. During that time several residents primarily raised concerns about the effects of mineral exploration and mining activity on Rapid City area water resources that are derived from Pactola Reservoir.
Kim Prill, deputy state director for energy, minerals and realty in the Montana-Dakota’s region, explained that a withdrawal is a tool used to withhold public land from certain land or mineral laws in order to dedicate it for a certain public purpose or to protect resources. If granted, the withdrawal would close 20,574 acres surrounding the Pactola Reservoir to all mining exploration and activity, as well as any geothermal leases, for a period of 20 years.
The U.S. Secretary of the Interior received the USFS application for withdrawal on March 21, kickstarting a 90-day comment period that will determine further environmental studies and analysis necessary before a decision is reached. The May 11 virtual meeting was one of several that have been held throughout the Black Hills region about the matter, but the first to be held entirely online.
Deputy Regional Forester Jacque Buchanan said at 150 feet deep, Pactola is the largest and deepest reservoir in the Black Hills National Forest, with 800 acres and 14 miles of shoreline. Pactola Visitor’s Center hosts about 50,000 visitors every summer, and the area includes an 88-unit campground.
“It’s pretty special,” she said. “I’m not sure where we’ll end up at in this process, but those are the things we felt warranted taking this look at a potential withdrawal.”
Prill also said there are also at least 800 mining claims within the watershed area.
During public comments, mining companies and advocates argued against the withdrawal and asked officials to trust the extensive environmental review processes that are already applied for mining activities. Kwinn Neff, president of the S.D. Mineral Industries Association said the Black Hills has a long and documented history of mining exploration that has had no effect on water resources. He also pointed out that Pactola City was a historic mining town before it was flooded as a reservoir. Neff asked that the comment period be extended from its June 30 deadline, in order to let the National Forest Advisory Board examine the issue, and he asked for a full environmental impact statement to be formed to consider all the water quality facts.
Patrick Malone, of Dakota Gold Corp, a company that is conducting gold exploration activities in the Lead area, pointed out that mining is important for the local economy, domestic security and energy transition.
“Gold is an important strategic metal that is used in all sorts of products that we encounter in our daily life,” he said. “For instance, gold is a critical component of microchips, the supply chain for which this administration has identified as a priority issue.”
Malone also pointed out the heavy mining regulations in the U.S. that already protect water and cultural resources. The world, he said, should not rely on other countries that don’t have such stringent regulations to extract its metals.
Larry Mann, a well-known lobbyist for mining companies, said of the 35 critical minerals that the Biden administration has identified by executive order as a priority, 15 of those exist in Pennington County. Mann said the U.S. Department of the Interior could have a hard time complying with Biden’s executive order to procure critical minerals, if it shuts down more than 20,000 acres to mining activity. He also asked the USFS and the BLM to open up a dialog with the regulated mining community to find solutions.
“You owe us some answers,” he said. “The withdrawal decision does not apply science to law or discourse with stakeholders. It is a purely arbitrary effort to discourage and outlaw critical mineral exploration and development.”
But withdrawal supporters say mining has had a devastating impact on water and cultural resources in the entire Black Hills region. Fall River County resident Sarah Peterson said there are some areas in the Southern Hills where nothing will grow, due to uranium mining. The area is extremely fragile, with soft sedimentary formations.
“This is a sacred, fragile place and it’s very small,” she said. “We need to protect it.”
Peterson also was one of many who called for the protection of the entire Black Hills area, for cultural and water resource reasons.
Tanya Stands, a member of the Oglala Sioux tribe, said the watershed of Pactola comes from the Belle Fourche River watershed, which is very important to Lakota ceremonial rites.
“This mining, you say you’re not going to make anymore big projects. But look at Wharf,” she said. “You’re just moving south. This watershed is huge and we ask that you protect all of it.”
Patrisse Vasek acknowledged the history of mining in the Black Hills, but also said the practice has a dark side of cleanup that has been left to the state.
“There isn’t enough capital or insurance that this mine is trying to put forth to afford the reclamation if there is contamination to the Madison aquifer or watersheds,” she said.
The USFS will accept public comments about the proposed withdrawal until June 30. Written comments can be sent to https://cara.fs2c.usda.gov/Public/CommentInput?project=NP-3479, or to Forest Supervisor Bryan Karchut, 1019 N. 5th St., Custer, SD 57730. After the comment period, Forest Service officials plan to submit its draft environmental review next spring for further public review.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.