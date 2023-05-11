EDITOR’S NOTE: South Dakota has more than three times as many cattle as people, with an estimated human population of around 914,000. Nine states — Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming — have more cows than people, and South Dakota has the highest ratio of cows to humans. May is National Beef Month, and it’s also celebrated in South Dakota. Gov. Kristi Noem signed a proclamation on April 26 designating the month. The Hamlin County farmer and rancher also told an assembled group of South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassadors that all South Dakotans are required to eat a double cheeseburger every day in May.
By Tom Lawrence
Special to the Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Where’s the beef? The American beef cattle herd is the smallest it’s been in more than 60 years.
There were 28.918 million head of American beef cow inventory on Jan. 1, 2023, down 3.6 percent from Jan. 1, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That was the largest percentage drop since 1985-86.
The number of beef cattle is the smallest since 1962 despite the fact the human population has increased from nearly 185 million to almost 332 million during that span. The 2023 beef cow herd is 38,500 head smaller than on Jan. 1, 2014, the bottom of the last cattle inventory cycle.
The USDA reported on Jan. 1 that there were 3.55 million head of cattle in South Dakota, down 7 percent from Jan. 1, 2022.
There were 1.53 million head of beef cattle in the state as of Jan. 1, 2023, down 4 percent from the start of 2022. Almost all cow categories reported a decline in numbers, with heifers weighing 500 pounds and more, both beef and dairy, down 9 percent at 820,000 head.
There were 700,000 steers weighing 500 pounds and more, down 7 percent from last year. There were 100,000 bulls weighing 500 pounds and greater, down 5 percent from Jan. 1, 2022. Calves less than 500 pounds, both beef and dairy, totaled 210,000 head, down 22 percent.
There was a 3 percent decline in all cattle in South Dakota feedlots, with a total of 430,000 head. But the number of calves born last year was reported at 1.68 million head, unchanged from 2021.
Why is this occurring?
Analysts point to three factors to watch to understand current and near-term supplies of slaughter cattle and beef production: The number of cattle on feed, placements of cattle into feedlots that are intended to eventually go to slaughter, and marketing or shipment of cattle out of feedlots to slaughter.
Farmers and ranchers culled 13.3 percent of their beef herd in the last year. That’s the largest percentage sent to slaughter since record-keeping began in 1986.
Cattle producers who endured drought conditions and experienced high input costs in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska and South Dakota accounted for 537,000 head of the total 1,065,200-head decrease in the American beef herd. They also were enticed by strong prices for their cattle from buyers.
Three other factors to consider are the longer-term future supplies of slaughter cattle and beef production: beef cow numbers, heifers for beef cow replacement and the calf crop.
The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service seeks information from cattle producers in January and July. The January study is the larger of the two, and it estimated the 2022 U.S. calf crop at 34.465 million head, down 2 percent from the 2021 calf crop. Some of that “decline” is due to NASS revising the 2021 calf crop up by 80,500 head or 0.2 percent in the latest report.
There were 25.3 million calves born in the first half of 2022, down 1.6 percent from the first half of 2021. It only got worse as the year continued. There were 9.165 calves born during the second half of 2022, down 3.2 percent from the second half of 2021.
That means fewer cattle available for sale and consumption in 2023.
The number of beef replacement heifers — young cows ready for breeding — was at 5.164 million head on Jan. 1, were down 5.8 percent from a year earlier. However, most — 3.169 million, or 61.4 percent, were expected to calve this year.
Drought is major factor
Warren Rusche, a SDSU assistant professor and extension specialist in feedlot management, said drought conditions certainly play a role.
“We have had extended periods of drought in the last couple of years, not only in South Dakota, but also in other areas with significant numbers of beef cows, from the Southern Plains and Mountain States to the Dakotas,” Rusche said. “Drought and related feed supply issues combined with cycle lows in beef prices that occurred around 2020 resulted in fewer beef cow numbers, both nationally and in South Dakota.”
Heather Gessner, an SDSU Extension field specialist in livestock business management, also points to drought conditions.
“Grass and hay production was greatly diminished and corn and other feedstuff production was also affected by the drought,” Gessner said. “That reduction in feed production increased the price of any feedstuffs that were produced. When it becomes unprofitable to purchase feed, more animals are sold. Depending on the location and age of the producer, they may sell out completely and turn pasture acres into crop acres. I do not think there has been a lot of that occurring, but it is an option producers consider as they get older.”
Nate Frederickson, whose family owns and operates the Frederickson Ranch in rural Spearfish, said dry conditions across much of the country has had a “huge impact.”
It’s been a four- to five-year drought, Frederickson said.
“That’s what’s driving this market today, is cattle numbers are way down,” he said.
But Frederickson said he is seeing indications of more cattle returning to western South Dakota. Ranching is a cyclical business, and the wheel may be turning around.
Jeff Sleep, who operates the Sleep Ranch in rural Spearfish, points to a combination of factors to explain the decline of the U.S. beef herd.
“There has been continual drought for the last five years in areas that are major cattle production areas like Texas, Nebraska, Colorado and the Dakotas. These areas have had to reduce their herd size due to shortage of grass and hay,” Sleep said. “Also, since 2016, weaker cattle prices combined with a drastic increase in overhead expenses has led to small or negative profit margins which doesn’t encourage herd expansion. Our family operation has been fortunate to be able to keep our herd size consistent during the drought and challenging economic conditions, but some producers have needed to sell extra cows to pay bills.
“If the drought subsides and feed prices become more stable, producers may be encouraged to rebuild herds,” he said. “This would reduce heifers slaughtered which would reduce market beef production in the short term. As beef production has declined, demand has remained strong for quality U.S. beef which has led to strong prices paid to producers recently. Herd rebuilding will probably take two to four years.”
On Dec. 1, the national hay supply was down 9 percent from the previous year. It was the lowest amount of hay on hand for half a century.
Dean Meyer, a Lyon County, Iowa, farmer, is the chairman of the U.S. Meat Export Federation board. Meyer said the beef market is in a period of flux.
“We’re going to be short of beef in the next few years,” he said.
Meyer said it’s all tied to weather and the lack of rain in areas where a lot of beef cattle are raised.
“Definitely, the drought is what’s really promoting this,” he said. “We had a record number of cows that were slaughtered last year and we’re still slaughtering a lot of cows now.”
Meyer said he has spoken with cattle herd owners in southwestern Kansas and the Texas Panhandle who told him they have been buying a lot of feed for more than a year. Because of the lack of rain, more cattle are headed to slaughter, he said.
The heifer question
When times get better, another factor will also hold down numbers. Meyer said ranchers and farmers will hold onto more heifers to produce more calves, keeping them out of the marketplace.
Heifer retention will reduce the number of feeder cattle available to be placed on feed for slaughter, so in the short term that will increase the upward pressure on feeder cattle prices, Rusche said.
“In the longer-term, greater heifer retention results in increased beef cow numbers and consequently more calves and an increased supply of slaughter cattle. There will be a time lag before increased heifer retention increases beef supply,” he said. “For example, if ranchers elect to keep back heifer calves from the 2023 calf crop, they will not calve until 2025, and those calves will not be ready for slaughter until spring/summer 2026 at the earliest.”
Gessner said the number of heifers being slaughtered remains high. That needs to change to start to rebuild the national herd, she said.
“When cattle producers start keeping heifers back to breed, this will further reduce the number of animals available for slaughter, and given the supply-demand correlation, it stands to reason that a further bump in prices could be realized,” Gessner said.
When will cattle numbers start to rise? She calls that a “crystal ball question” that will be answered by a number of factors.
“Herd rebuilding will depend on moisture and grass production. If there are reasonable rains this spring and summer, we may see a decrease in the number of cows and heifers at market as quick as this fall,” Gessner said. “Otherwise, I don’t see it occurring for another year. However, it all depends on the weather and pasture recovery. An indicator for rebuilding would be the hay stocks. The Dec. 1 stocks were historically low at 72 million ton nationally. For beef expansion to take place, a more comfortable level would be above 80 million tons. Until the stocks rebound, expansion of the cow herd may be slow.”
Rusche said it’s an open question when the beef herd will rebound.
“I expect there will be some ranchers at least considering keeping back additional heifer calves this fall or purchasing more bred replacements,” he said. “Whether they decide to expand and when they might do so depends upon range and pasture conditions, feed availability and cost, and whether there is sufficient labor available.”
Fewer cattle in pastures and pens and less meat on the marketplace will lead to a reduction in the amount of beef eaten. Per-capita consumption is expected to be lower in 2023 than a year ago at 58 pounds per person, and then drop to 55.8 pounds per person in 2024.
How will this impact prices at grocery stores and restaurants? Rusche said that’s unclear at this time.
“Predicting prices is something that I try not to do, as markets have a habit of making people look foolish,” he said. “That said, if we have reduced supply along with strong demand, which is the case today, you would expect prices to increase. We have seen that play out in the slaughter and feeder cattle markets in recent months with stronger prices for those classes of cattle.”
Gessner said it stands to reason that beef prices will rise.
“Given general economic principles, when the supply of a commodity falls, the price increases, provided there is demand,” she said. “Currently, there is demand for the product South Dakota producers are growing. Prices for feeder and fed cattle are higher than a year ago, and that is being felt by the consumer as retail prices have increased as well.”
