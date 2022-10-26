Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to elect a U.S. Senator.Three candidates are vying for one position. It is a six-year term.
Their answers are published verbatim as we received them.
Collin Duprel
Name and what do you do for a living?
Collin Duprel, Rancher.
What motivated you to run for this office?
The people were my biggest motivation. It became clear this spring that Dusty Johnson would run unopposed in the General Election unless I was willing to run against him. I could not in good conscience allow such an important office to not have a contest and give the people an opportunity to have their voice heard. That- and getting rid of Career Politicians.
Why do you think you are best qualified for this position?
I am a man of the people. I’ve had real jobs. I understand the trials and tribulations of South Dakotans. Coming from a ranch outside of Sturgis, SD I understand Agriculture and Tourism, which are South Dakota’s two biggest industries. We need someone writing the next Farm Bill who actually understand what it means. We need less political and economic “elites” in Congress and more everyday Americans.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in South Dakota?
I am running for a Federal Office, so I will not have the ability to influence everything at the State Level the same way as others might. At a Federal Level I believe that Term Limits, Reigning in Federal Spending, and Protecting Individual Rights to be top priorities.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Bridging the gap between Congressional Republicans and Democrats to pass legislation beneficial to the people instead of worrying about Political Victories. I will devote a significant portion of my time in Washington D.C. seeking our corruption and eradicating it.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected in November?
Getting Rid of Career Politicians and returning our Republic to the will of the People.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Term Limits
Federal Spending Reduction
Mandatory Country Of Origin Labeling
Streamlined Legal Immigration and Secure Borders
Health Freedom
Ending Financial Foreign Aid
Should Congressional term limits be instituted? There is a minimum age to serve in Congress. Should there be a maximum age? Why or why not?
Yes, a thousand times yes. Term Limits are essential in protecting our Republic from further harm. Career Politicians and “The Establishment” are everything wrong with this country today.
I do believe that there are many people in Congress today that are unfit for the job, but not everyone ages at the same “pace”. The people should have the autonomy to decide whether or not someone is mentally capable of performing the job.
Roe vs. Wade was overturned by Supreme Court this summer. Do you agree with decision? Why or why not?
The Government should not be included in Healthcare Decisions. Choices about Pregnancy and Vaccinations are private decisions that ought to be made by patients and their doctors. I am pro life, and I also believe that most vaccinations are safe. However I do not believe I should have the authority to mandate others’ Healthcare choices. The Federal Government should stay out of private lives as much as possible. I don’t always have to like someone else’s personal choices to respect them.
What can Congress do to reel in inflation and what would that look like?
We have to quit raising the debt ceiling every year. We have to quit printing more and more money and then sending it to foreign countries. We need to reduce the size of Federal Government and limit it to more Constitional Boundries.
Some people have called for the expansion of the Supreme Court to mirror the number of U.S. Judicial Circuits. Do you support such an expansion? Why or why not?
At the time of writing, I do not support expanding the size of the Court because it seems to be politically motivated. We should be exploring ways to try and decrease the amount of Political Influence on SCOTUS. Every expansion leads to another expansion, and I don’t want to jump on a train that someday gets to more judges than can make a decision.
Should Congress ratify DACA? Why or why not?
Children should not be punished for the crimes of their parents. It is a humanitarian issue with no good answers on what to do with the children of those who enter our Nation illegally who had no choice in the matter. I do believe we owe it to our morality to give those who have only ever known life in the United States more mercy than those who break the law to come here.
Both parties have failed to secure our borders. How best can Congress do so?
Both parties have failed us in every regard imaginable. We need to expedite the legal process for immigrants to come here with less difficulty. By making it easier for law abiding, non criminal, and especially skilled immigrants to come here legally, we decrease the pressure on illegal entry. We use the power of our pocketbook to increase pressure on countries we see the most illegal immigration from to encourage them to secure their borders more as well. Most illegal immigrants actually come here legally and overstay their visas and even their “vacations”, so creating a program for monitoring work visa holders and guests is necessary. Lastly, we work with our Border States and use their insight and leadership to guide the Federal Government on how to secure our borders more. If our Border States say we need more boots on the ground or we increase the boots.
Dusty Johnson
Name and what do you do for a living?
Dusty Johnson. I serve South Dakota in the U.S. House of Representatives. Prior to serving in Congress, I was co-owner of a company in Mitchell focused on rural broadband.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I still believe who runs this country matters. I still believe that America’s problems aren’t too big to be tackled. I still believe our best days can be ahead of us.
Why do you think you are best qualified for this position?
Even in an era of divided government – and in the House minority – I’ve proven I can be effective and get things done. I was named the most effective in the House on agriculture issues, and earlier this year, my bill to tackle unfair ocean carrier practices by China was signed into law. This bill updated our maritime laws for the first time in 30 years – ensuring a more secure and fairer American supply chain.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in South Dakota?
Inflation. Affordable Housing. Crime.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
America’s inflation is so drastic because of bad policies coming out of Washington. I’ve voted against more than $11 trillion in big government spending in the last two years alone. I’ll continue to fight for small government and fiscal responsibility. Despite years of calls to “Defund the Police” from many of my colleagues in the House, recently, a bill I helped lead, the Invest to Protect Act, passed the House. This bill provides resources needed to small, rural, and tribal law enforcement agencies to ensure they are properly staffed and able to retain officers, additionally, it provides mental health training to officers.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected in November?
Stop the out-of-control spending and get inflation under control.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Washington needs fewer talkers and more doers. I’m a doer. I led legislation to secure our supply chain from China – it was signed into law. I led legislation to expand cattle processing capacity for small processers – it was implemented. I led legislation to strengthen rural law enforcement – it passed the House. When Republicans take the House majority, we will fight to get the southern border under control, stop the out-of-control spending, and combat crime in communities.
Should Congressional term limits be instituted? There is a minimum age to serve in Congress. Should there be a maximum age? Why or why not?
I support term limits, but that’s not a silver bullet to Washington’s problems. I’m currently working on legislation to cap the age someone can run for federal office at 80 years old.
Roe vs. Wade was overturned by Supreme Court this summer. Do you agree with decision? Why or why not?
The voters in South Dakota know that I am pro-life. Now that the issue of abortion was returned to the states, I believe the state legislature will continue to debate policies that are best for South Dakotans.
What can Congress do to reel in inflation and what would that look like?
Unfortunately, many of the dollars President Biden put out onto the street can’t be clawed back. What Republicans can do is stop this trend of big government and big spending.
Some people have called for the expansion of the Supreme Court to mirror the number of U.S. Judicial Circuits. Do you support such an expansion? Why or why not?
I do not support the expansion of the Supreme Court. The first bill I introduced this Congress was legislation to “Keep the Nine,” and I expect it to pass if Republicans take the House majority. The Supreme Court shouldn’t be used as a political football every time power shifts in Washington. We’ve had nine justices since 1869 – nine justices are the right number for deliberation – and in recent years both Justice Breyer and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg have agreed.
Should Congress ratify DACA? Why or why not?
Before we make any major changes to our immigration policies, we need to secure the southern border.
Both parties have failed to secure our borders. How best can Congress do so?
Under President Trump, the Remain in Mexico policy reduced illegal border crossings by 85%. Under President Biden, more than 1 million illegal immigrants have settled in America. Congress should codify the Remain in Mexico program, immediately resume construction of the southern border wall, and end catch and release policies.
