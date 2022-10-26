Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to elect a U.S. Senator.Three candidates are vying for one position. It is a six-year term.
Their answers are published verbatim as we received them.
John Thune
Name and what do you do for a living?
John Thune, U.S. Senator for South Dakota
What motivated you to run for this office?
The desire to make a difference has always been my motivation. South Dakota is the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family, and my top priority is fighting for policies that will help ensure it stays that way. I know that the success of our country is only as strong as the future leaders who will help build it -- the difference-makers in business, public service, and elsewhere. I’m also motivated by being a good example for future leaders, and I do whatever I can to encourage them to push open the doors in life that could lead to opportunity and service.
Why do you think you are best qualified for this position?
Experience, dedication, and principles. I have the experience and seniority to elevate the issues that are important to our state and give South Dakotans a seat at the leadership table in Washington, D.C. I’m dedicated to making a difference for South Dakotans of all ages and fighting for what matters the most to them and their families. I’m deeply committed to the principles that guide my legislative philosophy. South Dakotans know who I am, what I stand for, and how hard I’ll fight for our way of life. I don’t pretend to be anything that I’m not, and my record proves it.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in South Dakota?
Congress must be focused on strengthening South Dakotans’ economic security, energy security, and national security, all of which have been weakened by unified Democrat control in Washington for the last two years. A Senate Republican majority would fight the Democrats’ big-government policies that have fueled record-high inflation. It would pursue an all-of-the-above energy policy that actually invests in American-made resources and reduces our reliance on foreign countries. And it would secure our borders, something the current administration has all but ignored.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
To me, it all comes down to priorities. I’m willing to work with anyone -- Republican or Democrat -- who prioritizes the issues I just mentioned. One of the strongest cases that I can make for a Senate Republican majority is the need to be a check and balance against the Biden administration, which, thus far, has instead chosen to focus on pursuing big-government spending, pushing Americans into electric vehicles, and turning a blind eye to the security and humanitarian crisis at our southern border. We must reverse course.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected in November?
There will be many important issues facing the next Congress, but if the only thing I’m known for is being the strongest advocate in Washington for the policies and principles that matter to South Dakota families and businesses, I will be able to sleep easy at night.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I’ve already outlined some of the broad policy buckets that I think will be important for the next Congress to address, but here are a few specific items that I also think deserve attention: strong farm bill policies that protect and defend South Dakota farmers and ranchers, holding the IRS more accountable to taxpayers, giving consumers more control of their online experience and creating more transparency in Big Tech, and preparing Rapid City and the surrounding communities for the arrival of the B-21 mission at Ellsworth, to name a few.
Should Congressional term limits be instituted? There is a minimum age to serve in Congress. Should there be a maximum age? Why or why not?
As long as they apply equally to everyone, I support term limits for members of Congress.
Roe vs. Wade was overturned by Supreme Court this summer. Do you agree with decision? Why or why not?
I believe that Roe v. Wade was incorrectly decided and reached beyond the Constitution. Overturning it hasn’t banned abortion, but it has returned the issue of regulating it to states, the democratic process, and elected representatives who can actually be held accountable to the American people. Until now, this policy had been set by a handful of unelected justices on the Supreme Court. I’m unabashedly pro-life, and I have a voting record to prove it. I will continue to defend the unborn and stand with those South Dakotans who fight for the pro-life cause.
What can Congress do to reel in inflation and what would that look like?
First, do no more harm. Stop the big-government spending that helped fuel this crisis in the first place. When President Biden took office, the inflation rate was 1.4 percent. Today, less than two years later, the inflation rate has been hovering above 8 percent for months. The cost of energy is baked into everything we do in our economy, so a Senate Republican majority would work toward ending the Biden administration’s assault on American energy production. We should also make permanent the historic, Republican-led tax relief that helped fuel the booming pre-pandemic economy.
Some people have called for the expansion of the Supreme Court to mirror the number of U.S. Judicial Circuits. Do you support such an expansion? Why or why not?
Democrats should be honest with voters when they talk about court-packing. The left wants to increase the size of the Supreme Court until it gets enough justices to rule the way that it wants. It’s not about fairness. It’s about creating a desired outcome. It’s anti-democratic, and any effort to pack the court should be rejected.
Should Congress ratify DACA? Why or why not?
I don’t think kids who were brought to the United States illegally should be punished for the actions of their parents, but I also believe that we’ll only be making this problem worse unless there’s a lasting solution that prevents illegal immigration in the first place and enforces the laws that are on the books. President Obama’s executive action -- and unconstitutional overreach -- on this issue proves why long-term solutions are derived from Congress, not the unilateral decision of a president.
Both parties have failed to secure our borders. How best can Congress do so?
I’d reject the premise of the question. The previous administration and Republican-led Congress were committed to enforcing the law, building the wall, and creating a disincentive for illegal immigration. The current administration has turned a blind eye to the ongoing humanitarian and security crisis at the southern border. On day one in office, President Biden halted construction of the border wall, and neither the president nor Vice President Harris, his appointed border czar, have even bothered to visit the southern border in any meaningful way since taking office. There’s a stark difference in priorities on this issue.
Tamara J Lesnar
Name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Tamara J Lesnar. My last job was at the Red River Zoo in Fargo, ND. as a zoologist and Animal Keeper. The zoo specializes in threatened and endangered cold climate species that are part of the Species Survival Program. I own 3 DBAs With one specializing in collectibles and two specializing in jewelry. Currently I am South Dakota’s Libertarian candidate for United States Senate.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I’ve noticed that the people’s rights have been taken away over decades and this will continue with our current form of government. Congress has focused more on big corporations by writing tax laws that give them large tax breaks and laws that destroy small businesses and allowed oligopolies to control every industry removing competition from the free market. I am for small businesses and the free markets. Lastly the two party system is the reason this government has become this dystopian America we see today. South Dakota needs a senator to work for the people and bring back common sense.
Why do you think you are best qualified for this position?
I have seventeen years of education that encompasses many studies; I am a Philomath. These studies include biological sciences, macro and micro economics, psychology, sociology, math and other sciences, communication and many others. I worked for the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as a Market Reporter and later a Compliance Officer. I read opinions and transcripts of the courts and understand compliance to the Constitution. My work and studies as a scientist required hundreds of hours of research and years of observation the understanding of the psychological and sociological affect Congress’ legislation is having on South Dakotans. I use common sense this is not the process in which Thune works.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in South Dakota?
The three issues that need to be addressed in South Dakota are the erosion of your freedoms by a big intrusive government, economic inequality, and the Global Climate Change.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
South Dakota’s government has taken the path to remove your autonomy this must be secured at the federal level to keep government out of your personal decisions and privacy. In South Dakota approximately 89,600 people are living in poverty. At the federal level, money allocated to South Dakota would go to job creation, the social-economic ladder increase, and health and food security. Global Climate Change affects our farmers and ranchers incomes and the state’s exports. We must move away from fossil fuels into better technologies. The melting of the icebergs and permafrost is also releasing other elements that also contribute to the temperature rise.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected in November?
The most important stance I want to take is that your freedoms and civil liberties are eroding by a big intrusive government and big corporations and I will vote to protect you from both and the oath to the Constitution be upheld.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I want to break the two-party system, bring back common sense and civility, a senator who works for the people because she understands people’s plights, an advocate for small businesses, create a new judicial nomination process and create a position like the parliamentarian who brings all bills up for vote so no one party gets to control what bills will be voted on. Stop theocratic law making. Do the people’s work.
Should Congressional term limits be instituted? There is a minimum age to serve in Congress. Should there be a maximum age? Why or why not?
Congress should have term limits. By setting term limits, this forces a change of the guards so to speak and allows for better representation of the people. It helps to resolve the unopposed incumbent elections. It also places checks and balances against those legislators who vote in favor of special interests that lead to the erosion of the middle class and their path towards a theocracy. It would also allow a smooth transition for the younger generations and their solutions. For the Senate, I propose two terms and for the House three terms.
Roe vs. Wade was overturned by Supreme Court this summer. Do you agree with decision? Why or why not?
I do not agree with the Supreme Court’s ruling regarding Roe v. Wade. This is big government intruding on your privacy and autonomy by taking away your freedoms. In America and in God, we are all created equally and government does not to pick and choose which people to make a law to use against them. Roe v. Wade is settled law. You have three justices on the bench who told the Senate that it was settled law and at the first moment they had an opportunity they struck it down. This amounts to lying to Congress and is an impeachable offense.
What can Congress do to reel in inflation and what would that look like?
Many issues have contributed to the inflation we are seeing today: War, Covid, supply chain interruptions both state side and across seas, government and trade deficit, big tax cuts and corporate greed, etc. The first thing we do is bring manufacturing back and invest in the consumables we need; creating more exports and jobs. Next we need to break up the oligopolies, revisit favorable laws and tax laws and amend or repeal them. Third, penalize US companies that refuse to move all manufacturing here. This plan will take a path to curtailing inflation and cutting the deficit, increases free markets and the economy.
Some people have called for the expansion of the Supreme Court to mirror the number of U.S. Judicial Circuits. Do you support such an expansion? Why or why not?
I propose to introduce an amendment for judicial nominations. This would secure a non-partisan judicial system by implementing an anonymous number system that is vetted by answers to landmark, civil and criminal cases plus hypotheticals based on true cases. Once numbers are picked, the FBI does the back ground checks and passes them on to the president which he then presents to the Senate for confirmations. The Supreme Court should have thirteen justices twelve representing the twelve districts. The thirteenth should be reserved for a Native American justice in perpetuity. This would be a true representation of Lady Justice.
Should Congress ratify DACA? Why or why not?
DACA should be handled by Congress and not under the Executive branch’s purview. The Senate approves judge nominations and should be filling immigration courts with judges to address the urgency of DACA recipients then they can help with the displaced immigrants to fasten the pace towards citizenship or deportation. Many of these children who are now adults have lived here all their lives, have contributed to our society and even fought in wars for America. There should be a certainty by law that they have the same rights under our Constitution and a guarantee that they have a pathway to becoming a citizen.
Both parties have failed to secure our borders. How best can Congress do so?
The Executive branch is making the policies instead of Congress on immigration. The two parties vie for power. People will flee cartel violence, human trafficking, high murder rates, despots, starvation and wars. This happens when people lose control over their governments and their democracy. War leads to all these variables and the rise of despots. One way to approach immigration is to address neighboring countries and states in Mexico, Central and South America when analysis shows an evident move towards destabilization so as to be prepared for the event. The immigration courts need more judges to process the requests.
Brian Bengs
This candidate did not return a questionnaire.
