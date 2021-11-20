US overdose deaths topped 100,000 in one year, officials say

NEW YORK — An estimated 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in one year, a never-before-seen milestone that health officials say is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and a more dangerous drug supply.
So far this year, 58 people have died in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health.
Overdose deaths have been rising for more than two decades, accelerated in the past two years and, according to new data posted Wednesday, jumped nearly 30% in the latest year.
“This is unacceptable and it requires an unprecedented response,” said Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of National Drug Control Policy.
Experts believe the top drivers of overdose deaths are the growing prevalence of deadly fentanyl in the illicit drug supply and the COVID-19 pandemic, which left many drug users socially isolated and unable to get treatment or other support.
Drug overdoses now surpass deaths from car crashes, guns and even flu and pneumonia. The total is close to that for diabetes, the nation’s No. 7 cause of death.
Drawing from the latest available death certificate data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that 100,300 Americans died of drug overdoses from May 2020 to April 2021. It’s not an official count. It can take many months for death investigations involving drug fatalities to become final, so the agency made the estimate based on 98,000 reports it has received so far.
South Dakota was one of only four states to not see an increase in overdose deaths. Delaware, New Hampshire, and New Jersey compared with the same period a year earlier.
Nonetheless, fatal overdoses have occurred locally .
In Lawrence County, one death occurred in that timeframe, said Pat Fahey, coroner for the County. That individual overdosed on hydrocodone and mitragynine kratom.
Using the same timeframe, May through April of the following year: 2019-2020 saw two overdose deaths in the county, one from methamphetamine and the other fentanyl and methamphetamine; 2018-2019 recorded one overdose death from red kratom; and thus far in the current period, there has been one overdose death, attributed to bupropion, a depression medication.
In Meade County, from May 2020 to April 2021, there were two fatal drug overdoses, from opioids and methamphetamine, according to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office.
Another nine non-fatal overdoses occurred during this timeframe. It was not immediately known how the fatal and non-fatal overdoses compared to years’ past.
Meade County had a total of 202 drug related arrests during the time frame of May 2020 through April 2021 with methamphetamine being the drug of choice.
Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere said he did not have immediate access to data covering the same timeframe; however, he said the number of fatal overdoses is rising.
“Over 90% of all illegal drugs that are in our country have came from the Southwest border,” Lamphere said.
Lamphere has visited the Southern border four times this year with trips sponsored by the Western States Sheriff’s Association.
In the 2014-2015 timeframe Lamphere made his first trip to the border.
For decades, Lamphere said that people immigrating during that time were often discovered by the ranchers who were carrying out their routine ranching duties.
“Fifteen (to) 20 years before that, when people (were) coming across the border, they were really humble people,” he told the Pioneer previously. “They were there to look for work, and because their nation’s poverty level was pretty high …. “Overall, they were respectful, they were embarrassed by being caught by the rancher or on their property. If you gave them any assistance, they were very grateful. They understood your responsibility was to contact border patrol and accepted that those were the consequences.”
That has changed as America’s ever-increasing appetite for drugs opened up the market to make a profit by trafficking illegal substances into the country, Lamphere said.
The type of person attempting to illegally cross the border has changed, Lamphere told the Pioneer previously, “So, now the cartels run most of those routes, and there’s been ranchers killed when they’ve ridden up on groups of people packing drugs.”
“It isn’t just the immigration crisis plaguing the border, but it is the manipulation of our system by flooding the border with multiple immigrants at one time that it uses all the available resources to handle the surge and it takes away the people on the line trying to stop the flow of drugs,” he said this week.
“Until the border is secure and the record setting illegal immigration is dealt with I feel this number will continue to rise,” he added.
According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection the southwest land border encounters are cyclical but they are significantly higher in Fiscal 2021.
According to the three years of data available on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website, in Fiscal 2019, beginning in October 2018, 60,781 encounters were made. That number remained steady until January 2019 when the number of encounters rose sharply reaching a high point in May 2019 with 144,166 encounters. The number dropped on the same sharp level into Fiscal 2020 reaching a low point of 17,106 monthly encounters in April 2020. The encounters rose steadily through the rest of the fiscal year ending in September 2020 with 57,674.
Encounters remained level until January 2021 when they skyrocketed from 78,414 encounters that month to a highpoint of 213,593 in July. They have since steadily declined to 164,303 encounters recorded in October.
DCI Director Dave Natvig told the Whitewood City Council Monday that 25 known facilities in Mexico produce approximately 165,000 pounds of methamphetamine per week. He added fentanyl will also pose a huge problem.
Natvig recalled that 10-20 years ago, dope would go to places like Denver, Sioux City, or Kansas City to get split up.He said someone from Rapid City or Sioux Falls may now order 50 pounds of methamphetamine from a Mexican cartel and receive it in three days, with no up-front cash.
Lamphere said opioids are of particular danger because people have been prescribed and are prepared to look for the common pain relievingdrugs.
“So when they acquire them (by means other than through their pharmacy) they think they are taking a pill that has been prepared in a controlled and regulated lab. Unknown to them they are being put together by undocumented pharmacist using a pill press in an uncontrolled or regulated setting,” he said. “In a recent New Mexico traffic stop a duffle bag was seized with one million fake Percocet pills. Those pills were tested by the DEA and 25% of the 250,000 contained a lethal dose of fentanyl.”
And that fentanyl is going to the cartels from China, he said. Anne Milgram, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration echoed that statement.
“So we have to put this in a perspective that if we were invaded by a foreign faction and it killed over 100,000 citizens, we would go to war against these invaders,” Lamphere said. “Well our numbers show that we are losing our citizens at that rate and our border is not secure and that rate will increase until it is.”
The CDC reported the same timeframe in 2020 saw approximately 93,000 overdose deaths. Robert Anderson, the CDC’s chief of mortality statistics, said the 2021 tally is likely to surpass 100,000.
“2021 is going to be terrible,” agreed Dr. Daniel Ciccarone, a drug policy expert at the University of California, San Francisco.
The new data shows many of the deaths involve illicit fentanyl, a highly lethal opioid that five years ago surpassed heroin as the type of drug involved in the most overdose deaths. Dealers have mixed fentanyl with other drugs — one reason that deaths from methamphetamines and cocaine also are rising.
This year, the DEA has seized 12,000 pounds of fentanyl, a record amount, Milgram said. But public health experts and even police officials say that law enforcement measures will not stop the epidemic, and more needs to be done to dampen demand and prevent deaths.
According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in a statement released Friday, law enforcement officers seized 12 grams of fentanyl in 2019. Nearly 130 grams were seized in 2020, and 937 grams – nearly 10,000 pills, were seized so far this year in Pennington County.
With a street value of $20-$50 a pill, that’s between $2 million and $5 million in fentanyl taken off the street.
“So parents, family members and friends need to talk about this often,” Lamphere said. “Stay informed, the one time experimenting with taking an illegal drug for whatever reason could be the last thing you do.”
