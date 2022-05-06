Upper Main Street Deadwood to see utility relocation, resurfacing

DEADWOOD — Utilities are going underground from the intersection of Upper Main Street and Pioneer Way (908 Main Street) to approximately 735 Main Street, following the Deadwood City Commission’s approval Monday to contract for $54,750 in design services, construction plans, and construction administration of this project that also entails curb and sidewalk repairs and roadway resurfacing.
“This is our next street to go to for maintenance and basically, rejuvenate that back to the last time the reconstruction of Main Street,” Nelson said. “I don’t want to overlay that street without addressing the overhead utilities and getting them underground and that’s the most logical point. We have such a large feed of wires coming down that road. It’s our next street. Much needed, too. Upper Main Street’s all full of wires.”
Deadwood City Commissioner Gary Todd asked if there are any plans to do the right of way over to Broken Boot Gold Mine.
“Yes,” Nelson said. “We have those plans done and we can tie that into this.”
Deadwood City Commissioner Sharon Martinisko clarified that no resurfacing will be done until this project is complete.
“This will include it all in one,” Nelson said. “We’re working with all the utility companies. The ones that are going to participate are Black Hills Energy, VAST Midco, Century Link, MDU.”
Todd asked, as far as work to the Broken Boot, if the city got an estimate and has the funding for it.
“We put it out to bid and the DOT withdrew their participation,” Nelson said. “We bid it at the same time we did another project. It was an alternate. So, no, we don’t have funding in place right now, but it will get tied in with this project. It’s all one.”
Todd asked that staff work with the DOT again.
Nelson said staff would do that.
The length of the project is approximately 2,900 linear feet, or a half mile.
Nelson said the project will get underway in either 2023 or 2024.
