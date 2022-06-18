BELLE FOURCHE — For the last two years, upgrades at the Belle Fourche Reservoir have been underway, providing visitors more amenities to enjoy as we head into the summer season.
The Bureau of Reclamation, a department within the U.S. Department of Interior, is the land management entity that maintains the reservoir and lands surrounding it. South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GF&P) oversees portions of the reservoir related to wildlife and recreation and manages the Rocky Point Recreation Area.
The reservoir, which contains 58-miles of shoreline and 8,040-water-acres, is located eight miles east of Belle Fourche, includes a diversion dam, a storage dam, and a system of canals, laterals, and drains to irrigate 57,068 acres in the general area of Newell, Vale, and Nisland along the valley of the Belle Fourche River.
An updated resource management plan (RMP) was released in January 2020, developed to be utilized by Reclamation and GF&P for the management of recreation, wildlife habitat, vegetation, roads, cultural resources, and natural resources related to the lands surrounding the reservoir.
Jay Leasure, natural resource specialist with Reclamation, spoke with the Pioneer Thursday and shared about the upgraded amenities which were the result of public input during preparation of the RMP.
“That (RMP) kind of spelled out the next 10-20 years, the future of the reservoir itself,” he said.
Following public meetings and newsletters seeking comments, about 95% of respondents requested some additional facilities or services at the reservoir. More than half of the respondents desired additional campgrounds with electrical hookups, with most of the requests focused at Gadens Point, Rocky Point, and Middle Point. Gadens Point also received the most responses for a boat ramp, shower house, hike and bike trails, potable water, fish cleaning station, camping cabins, dump/fill station, day use picnic shelters, and playground equipment.
According to the plan, the most common comments included: the need for more reservable campsites – developed and primitive, and more group sites, electrical hookups and cabins; issues with road closures or more road access to lands; need for more dumpsters and more cleanup of rash and fish around reservoir; concern about camping overstay and unoccupied campers; desire to increase GF&P management area or implement full lake access fee; need for road improvements; and need for more law enforcement.
Thanks to a Federal Lands Transportation grant, Reclamation reconstructed an existing boat ramp on the eastern tip of Gadens Point. The newly constructed boat ramp, opened to the public in March, juts out from the far eastern tip of Gadens Point. The concrete ramp is approximately 40-feet wide and able to accommodate two lanes of on- and off-loading traffic.
Below the ramp sits a boat dock which was gifted by the GF&P after the entity replaced one of the docks in the Rocky Point Recreation Area. The new parking lot connected to the boat ramp can accommodate approximately 35 vehicles with attached trailers.
“That’s all ready to go and is currently being used by the public,” Leasure said. “That’s a huge addition to the reservoir and I think it takes some pressure off the … Rocky Point boat ramps, too.”
About two years ago, Leasure said Reclamation added approximately 50 picnic tables to sites on the reservoir’s west side, including the areas of Gadens Point, Rocky Point, and Middle Point. He said the tables were placed on somewhat of a trial basis to monitor whether the new convivences would fall victim to vandalism issues sometimes experienced at the reservoir.
“It’s seemed to be going really good,” Leasure said, adding that a recent count of the picnic tables indicated that only three had gone missing. “I think there’s probably a few in the water … I was pleased with that. None of them were vandalized … so that was a good effort.”
Next year, Leasure said he’ll likely plan to budget for more picnic tables on the west side of the reservoir, and maybe some for the east side.
“So, hopefully we can continue in that effort (related to) the picnic tables,” he said.
Replacing fire rings that were installed in campsites by Reclamation is another ongoing effort, Leasure said.
“People pull them out, they get thrown in the water, they get stolen, and they may just get damaged,” he said, adding that within the next month, he hopes to install more of those needing replaced.
Additionally, Leasure said that Reclamation installed four new vault toilets on Gadens Point in 2021 – one in the parking lot of the new boat ramp, one just east of Tequila Beach, located on the point’s northern shoreline, and two on the southern side of the point. The toilets were also the result of public comment related to a need for additional sanitation facilities.
“That’s a huge upgrade,” he said. “I think those will be huge improvements out there.”
Earlier this week, the South Dakota Army National Guard was hard at work, pouring concrete pads around the vault toilets to facilitate accessibility in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Also in 2021, Reclamation performed some road maintenance and improvements on the eastern side of the reservoir. Leasure said that more developments are slated to be completed in August, including the spreading of gravel and installation of culverts for better drainage of water.
The addition of three large signs directing traffic at the reservoir’s main entrances and street signs which now don the roadways on the western portions of the reservoir, Leasure said, are hoped to facilitate better emergency response dispatching and ease of travel for members of the public.
“The last couple years, we have made some big improvements out there,” he said. “We’ve got a lot to do yet, but we’re slowly just picking away at it.”
Reclamation has collected traffic counter data since 2016. Each year between May and October, four to six traffic counters are set out in strategic locations around the reservoir to capture vehicle usage. Based on the data, Reclamation claims it is evident that visitation at the reservoir is generally increasing and major holidays including Memorial Day, July 4th, and Labor Day have the highest traffic counts.
And Reclamation anticipates that the increased popularity of the public recreation area, and the demands placed on the facility, are projected to continue its upward trend.
Increased use around the entire reservoir, combined with budgetary constraints, prompted Reclamation to seek a managing partner to assume additional recreation and land management responsibility and provide public use facilities that are above Reclamation’s minimum basic facilities authority.
However, according to the RMP, during the scoping and public involvement process of the plan’s creation, no new recreation managing partners were identified.
In January 2020, Reclamation and GF&P entered into a new management agreement for the reservoir. The agreement detailed that GF&P’s parks division would continue to manage Rocky Point Recreation Area and that GF&P’s wildlife division will continue to manage the wildlife management area below Belle Fourche Dam, as well as assume management responsibility for approximately 4,200 acres on the north end of the reservoir. Reclamation previously directly managed the northern half of the reservoir.
According to Reclamation’s website, as of Friday, the reservoir’s water level is currently 97.3% full. Pool elevation is 2974.4 feet.
The area’s increased popularity and usage is something that the Rocky Point Recreation Area, managed by the GF&P, has witnessed as well. Brad Nelson, park manager, told the Pioneer Friday that campsite reservation availabilities are approximately 90-days out at any given time.
“They’re (reservations are) tough to get,” he said. “Especially these big three-day weekends and holiday weekends.”
Due to the popularity of the recreation area, which sports 62 pay campsites, Nelson said that more upgrades are on the horizon to accommodate the boost in traffic.
“We’re trying to upgrade our facilities to meet our increased use,” he said.
In May, the fish cleaning station at Rocky Point recently received an approximately $100,000 facelift and usability upgrade, featuring new concrete, utilities, vault toilet, and more.
The station’s former grinder, a garbage disposal style grinder installed in 2005, has been replaced with a new approximately $60,000 Barracuda shredder-styled grinder. Nelson said the new grinder style is more reliable.
“They can handle the high number of fish that come in,” he said. “We still don’t like to have the catfish heads go down it. It can be hard on the equipment; they’ve got a solid skull on them. But … there’ll be nice days on weekends where it’s pretty much running all day long.”
The table surrounding the station is larger to accommodate simultaneous cleaning activities by two fishermen.
The station also sports a second sink area intended to be used for bagging and cleaning the fish, in addition to handwashing for anglers utilizing the facility. Nelson said that the High Plains Anglers financed the additional sink, in addition to 25% of the cost to install the new vault toilet at the station.
The High Plains Anglers is a local nonprofit fishing club which operates to benefit the communities and youth in the area through fundraisers, scholarships, and fishing/outdoor activities. Additionally, the club strives to help improve fishing opportunities, access, and utilities at the reservoir.
Nelson said that 20-30 members of the fishing club volunteered this spring to help construct the shelter which covers the area of the new grinder.
“They also walked the road ditches and picked up trash that day,” he said. “They’ve been such a great partner in the park out here.”
Additionally, Nelson said that the club funded the purchase of a webcam that is perched above one of the Rocky Point boat ramps which provides a bird’s eye view of the weather and water conditions via the website: https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/rocky-point-recreation-area/.
The High Plains Anglers holds an annual fishing derby, typically over Mother’s Day weekend.
Those made to the fish station were not the only upgrades needed to accommodate increased popularity of Rocky Point, Nelson said. The park’s utilities require improvements, due to the increased demand.
“We’re trying to upgrade our facilities to meet the increased use,” he said. “So, our septic systems, water lines, electricity, that sort of stuff, we’re having to upgrade … because our use really jumped up.”
This fall, Nelson said he expects that improvements to the dump station’s septic system should be underway.
“We have to put a lagoon in because our drain field can’t handle all the use that we’re seeing. And we’re hoping to get an additional dump tower put in, so it’ll speed up traffic coming out of here.”
Nelson said it’s also likely that upgraded water lines will be on the park’s horizon, as well.
The pandemic initially fueled the uptick in visitors, Nelson suspects.
“I think we introduced a bigger user group when people were forced to get outdoors,” he said. “There wasn’t so many sporting events and concerts and things to go to that we created a bigger user group there that we’ll see continued use (from) in the future.”
According to information Nelson provided to the Pioneer, in 2012, Rocky Point saw visitation from 59,378 people and 3,906 camper nights. That number slowly increased each year before spiking around the beginning of the pandemic.
In 2020, camping was up 21%, with 7,308 camper nights, and visitation was up 34%, to 102,370 visitors, from the year before. In 2021, the park had 90,850 visitors and 7,400 camper nights.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.