Upgrades coming to emergency department at Monument Health Sturgis

STURGIS — By late spring, Monument Health Sturgis will have a newly renovated and expanded emergency department.
Mark Schulte, president of Monument Health Sturgis Hospital and Market, said medicine has become more resource intensive with larger equipment needed in the emergency room setting.
“It has just really squeezed us on space,” Schulte said. “Beds have become bigger. We have rolling-type equipment and patient monitors, and all of those have just grown larger and taken up more and more space.”
The renovation and expansion will “right size” the emergency department space, provide some enhancements for caregivers and give more privacy to patients, he said.
“We appreciate the community’s patience during our construction project. It will be a much better place to receive care and a huge improvement for our caregivers once we have finished,” Schulte said.
The project actually began when Monument Health transformed the ambulance garage into a treatment area when the Monument Health Sturgis Clinic was built three years ago. A new emergency room waiting area and intake office were added near the main entrance to the hospital and clinic at that time.
“This will really go back and finish the remaining 75% of the work to upgrade the space,” Schulte said.
But the renovation will address more than space needs. For a number of years, curtains have separated patient spaces in the emergency department at Monument Health Sturgis.
“That will be eliminated in the project,” Schulte said. Instead, dedicated rooms with walls will be available for each patient. There will be six treatment spaces in the emergency department.
The current emergency department was finished in 1988.
“For 35-plus years it has been that way. Stuff has worn out. We’ve patched. We take really good care of things, but eventually after 35 years you need to do something. It’s one of the busiest areas in the building,” he said.
The plan for the project came together last summer which also includes changes needed in a “COVID world,” Schulte said.
“This will have some significant air quality enhancements to protect not only our caregivers, but also other patients should someone with a COVID-like illness be treated in our emergency room,” he said.
There will be a slight increase in the size of the emergency department, but more so, areas will be better configured under the four-phase project. Construction began Jan. 4 and should be completed by late spring or early summer. Scull Construction is the contractor and TSP is the architect.
Phase 1 is the most challenging, and Schulte said they are getting the toughest part of the project out of the way first.
“I’ve been using the analogy that it’s like preparing the Thanksgiving meal when your kitchen is under full remodel,” he said.
As compared to the Monument Health Clinic built three years ago which took about 16 months to build, this project is scheduled to last four to five months.
The emergency room will remain in its current location during the project and continue to see patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Monument Health Sturgis emergency department sees about 4,000 visits a year.
Staff are looking forward to a newly configured and expanded work area, Schulte said. Currently there are three dedicated staff per shift 24/7. More staff are brought in as needed.
Part of the problem has been that staff work areas are located on a counter-top area along one wall. When patients are being taken for testing or transferred to other areas of the hospital, it was a tight squeeze to get the patient bed through that area and out the door.
“Now the staff won’t have to scramble to get out of the way. They will be well away from what is going on,” he said.
Emergency room doctors really had no private dedicated space in the emergency department.
“Most of that work was done in a hallway right next to the door, so the door would swing open and everyone would slide to the side. That will no longer be the case,” Schulte said.
In Phase 1, workers will reconfigure the old entrance from the emergency department to the hospital where the old emergency waiting room used to be. During Phase 2, workers will expand the emergency department to the west and in Phase 3 construction moves to the north side of the department and Phase 4 will put the finishing touches on the project.
The cost of the project is about $900,000 with $150,000 coming from the Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation and $150,000 from the Monument Health Foundation. The remainder of the cost will come from Monument Health operations funds.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.