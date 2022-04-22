Update: Free Spring Clean Up Days postponed

SPEARFISH – Due to the severe weather predictions for the weekend, the Restricted Use (Rubble Site) will be closed Saturday and Sunday, due to inclement weather. The free Spring Clean Up Days lost to inclement weather have been postponed and rescheduled for Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30.
The Restricted Use (Rubble) Site is open today, Friday, April 22, with fees waived for Spearfish and Lawrence County residents.
Please continue to monitor weather forecasts for the weekend and take necessary precautions to stay safe.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.