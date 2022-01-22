Upcoming elections scheduled in Meade County

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis, Meade County, and the Meade School District all will have elections in the coming months.
The next Sturgis municipal election will take place on Tuesday, April 12. The primary election will be June 7 and the general election will be Nov. 8. County, school district and statewide offices will be determined in those elections.
The city of Sturgis is currently undergoing the process of redistricting. New ward boundary lines are being established and will take effect at the end of January.
The terms of four Sturgis City Council members will expire this year. They include Ward 1 - Mike Bachand; Ward 2 - David Martinson; Ward 3 - Jason Anderson; and Ward 4 - Kevin Forrester (end of 1-year temporary appointment).
The term of Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen also expires this year.
The city of Sturgis holds municipal elections two out of every three years. Once elected, city council terms are for three years.
Petitions to run for municipal office can be taken out on Jan. 28. Petitions must be turned in no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.
The new council will be sworn in during the May 2, Sturgis City Council meeting.
The terms of three Meade School Board members expire this year. Those members are JT Vig, John Nachtigall, and Lee Spring. Those interested in running for school board can take out petitions beginning March 1, and must be returned by Tuesday, March 29 by 5 p.m.
In Meade County, the offices up for election include Sheriff, Commission, Register of Deeds, Treasurer and Auditor. Candidates could take out nominating petitions beginning on Jan. 1 and they must be returned by 5 p.m. on March 29.
The current Meade County Sheriff is Ron Merwin who said he will run again for sheriff this year. Pat West has announced he is also a candidate for the office.
The current Meade County Register of Deeds is Lana Anderson.
And because the Meade County Commission appointed both a new treasurer and auditor, those positions must run for re-election this year.
Current Auditor Helen Hall Jensen said she will run for office this year.
Current Treasurer Robin Shrake said she will seek re-election, and Deputy Treasurer Robin Koth also said she will run for the office of Treasurer this year.
The terms of three Meade County Commissioners will expire this year. They include Rod Bradley in District 1; Talbot Wieczorek in District 3; and Rich Liggett in District 5.
