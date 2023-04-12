SPEARFISH — April showers bring May flowers — and construction projects.
Ever since late December 2022, when Spearfish City Council approved the renovation of the current rocketship structure, talk on the matter has been nearly nonexistent in city discussions. Now, as the snow is fewer and far between, and bike paths get busier, the rocketship has landed once again on the city council docket.
Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes, informed council members of the agreement drafted between the city, A & L Contractors, LLC, and the nonprofit Ecotone Foundation.
“What we’ve settled on … was $100,000 performance in payment bond for the project. They’ll have one year to complete it from the day the contract (is) signed, and it has to meet all safety standards and playground standards that any new playground would have to meet before we accept it.” Ehnes said. “That’s kind of the shortened version of it. I would recommend approval.”
The idea of renovation of the original structure was brought to council’s attention in August 2022, when it was made known that the rocketship didn’t meet current safety standards by a long shot, and needed to be replaced.
With the significance of the structure in the forefront of some citizens minds, it was requested that the original rocketship be renovated rather than replaced.
The agreement shown April 3 contains sections covering bonding, insurance, safety, warranty, and a timeline for completion.
One section of the agreement states, “The Parties understand and agree that Spearfish shall not be obligated and will not perform any of the work, provide any of the materials, or expend any funds necessary for Contractor to perform the Renovation in accordance with the requirement of this Agreement. All materials, costs, expenses, and labor shall be the exclusive responsibility of the Foundation and Contractor.”
Council members approved the agreement, and a date is not yet known as to when construction will begin on the rocketship.
