United Way looking for projects, volunteers

RAPID CITY — As United Way of the Black Hills prepares for the upcoming Month of Caring in September, organizations and individuals still have time to organize projects and register as a volunteer.
Project sites and volunteers are needed in: Rapid City, Sturgis, Belle Fourche, Lead, Deadwood, Spearfish, Hill City, Custer, Hot Springs, and Edgemont.
Month of Caring is an opportunity to tackle large and small projects throughout the Black Hills. Month of Caring volunteers help at local senior centers; painting houses for the elderly and disabled; and doing lawn work for local nonprofit organizations.
Projects can also be outside of the box and completed individually or even virtually. Some ideas include: virtually reading a kids book for a daycare; assembling care bags for local women’s shelters; building a neighborhood library; picking up trash along neighborhood roads; checking with nursing homes to see if residents could benefit from a virtual visit or artwork to brighten their windows/doors/social areas; and more.
Corporate organizations, small businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals are encouraged to join in volunteering.
Nonprofit organizations and individual homeowners that are elderly, disabled, or a veteran can register a project by contacting Rosellen Reese, Month of Caring Coordinator at (605) 343-5872. Project sites must provide the materials and tools necessary to complete the project. Project registrations are due by Aug. 26.
Interested volunteers may also contact Reese.
