United Way is looking for volunteers and project sites for the 2022 Month of Caring

RAPID CITY — United Way of the Black Hills will be kicking off the 2022 Month of Caring on Sept. 1, 2022. This annual event mobilizes volunteer teams to tackle projects that address the most pressing needs faced by the communities of the Black Hills. Projects could include painting, sorting donated food, landscaping, and more. They benefit the elderly, veterans and nonprofits.
In 2021, 620 volunteers participated in the Month of Caring and completed 79 projects, for a total economic impact of $70,779 in the Black Hills.
Month of Caring will commence following a luncheon held at the Monument on Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. This will be the first in-person kickoff for the Month of Caring since 2019. It will also be broadcast live on NewsCenter 1.
Any businesses or individuals interested in volunteering or attending the MOC Kickoff Event or if you have a project, please call Rosellen Reese at 605-343-5872 or visit: www.unitedwayblackhills.org/day-caring.
