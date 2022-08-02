Unexpected issues delay Sandstone Hills Drive construction

Unanticipated issues are delaying the construction of the Sandstone Hills Drive repairs. Pioneer photo by Mark Watson

SPEARFISH — Construction that was anticipated to take about four weeks has turned into a project that has hit numerous unexpected snags, delaying the completion of the project perhaps into the fall.

In mid-June, Sandstone Hills Drive was closed to allow for the sanitary sewer upsize and road resurfacing; however, numerous delays have been experienced.

