Unexpected issues delay Sandstone Hills Drive construction

SPEARFISH — Construction that was anticipated to take about four weeks has turned into a project that has hit numerous unexpected snags, delaying the completion of the project perhaps into the fall.
In mid-June, Sandstone Hills Drive was closed to allow for the sanitary sewer upsize and road resurfacing; however, numerous delays have been experienced.
According to the city, there is a large number of utilities in this location that makes working in this area difficult and tedious.
The gas line was directly over portions of the sewer main and will need to be relocated. The watermain was at an elevation that conflicted with the new upsized sewer main. After re-aligning the watermain, contractors experienced a water main break under Colorado Boulevard.
The soil conditions in combination with the depth of the sewer main has made excavation challenging and hazardous. The contractor will be changing their excavation methods to make the work safer for their employees. This will result in an increased amount of construction traffic as they haul material off and on the project.
A new watermain will need to be bored under Colorado Boulevard. This will result in Sandstone Hills Drive continuing to be closed. Once the city and construction crews have an estimate on when materials will be delivered and schedules for a subcontractor to bore the casing pipe under Colorado Boulevard, they will have a better estimate of when this work will be completed and re-opened to traffic, but this could result in the closure of Sandstone Hills Drive continuing into the fall.
The contractor is expected to accelerate the work on Windmill Drive and plan to start the mill and overlay in the next few weeks, then progress over to Iron Horse Loop to complete the work on that route.
The intent is that the contractor will still complete all of the work this fall, just not in the order originally planned.
