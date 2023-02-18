Unexpected expenses

Like several other state construction projects, the new minerals lab under construction on the campus of South Dakota Mines in Rapid City has seen its total cost rise by several million dollars -- from $34 million to $41.8 million -- as inflation and labor costs have risen.

Photo by Bart Pfankuch, South Dakota News Watch

South Dakota taxpayers could pay millions of dollars in unexpected expenses caused by inflation and workforce challenges that are hitting the construction industry.

Nine bills have been filed in the current legislative session in Pierre to increase funding for construction projects that were passed in prior years but have gotten much more expensive due to inflation and higher employee costs. All told, those bills would increase spending by $62.1 million for university labs and dorms, a new athletic arena, the state health lab and other projects across the state.

