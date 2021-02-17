Uncle Louie’s plans to open Spearfish location

SPEARFISH — David Stewart plans to open a second Uncle Louie’s Diner, this one in Spearfish.
Stewart said the diner will be in the old Los Cabos Mexican restaurant location, 447 N. Main St., at the corner of N. Main Street and W. Grant Street in Spearfish.
The target date for opening is April 1, he said.
“It will be the same menu, same everything,” Stewart said. “The opportunity presented itself. I’ve had quite a few people in Spearfish ask if I’d open a restaurant up there.”
The new diner will seat about 80 people.
Stewart believes that providing good food and good service has helped in the success of his restaurant.
“We serve basic, home-cooked meals. Instead of getting everything pre-cooked and heating it up, we make things fresh,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.