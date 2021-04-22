Uncle Louie’s Diner expands to Spearfish

SPEARFISH — Popular Sturgis restaurant Uncle Louie’s Diner opened a new location in Spearfish. The diner opened its doors April 8 with a menu of homecooked comfort food.
From breakfast to burgers, owner David Stewart says the full Uncle Louie’s Diner menu is available all day at 447 N Main St., in Spearfish.
“If you want a cheeseburger in the morning, you can get it. If you want eggs for dinner, you got it,” says Stewart.
Uncle Louie’s menu includes typical diner fare such as eggs, pancakes, omelets, burgers, sandwiches, and chicken-fried steak. Stick-to-your-ribs “Deep-Felt Meals” along with vegetarian, “On the Greener Side” and kids menu options provide menu choices for the whole family. Stewart said Uncle Louie’s Green Chili is a crowd favorite. He plans to add steelhead trout and mahi-mahi to the menu this summer. Wine and beer are also available to order.
For those interested in beating the odds, the diner offers a challenge to eat a nearly seven-pound burger and fries meal in 30 minutes. If a customer succeeds, the meal is free and they earn a Uncle Louie’s t-shirt.
“I’ve had 43 people try the Uncle Louie’s Challenge and 43 people fail,” said Stewart.
Stewart is the man behind the “Uncle Louie” brand. He crafted and created each item on the Uncle Louie’s Diner menu.
“Back when I served in the Navy I told people, if you want to get something done, ask Uncle Louie,” said Stewart. “Now, some people only know me as Uncle Louie.”
Stewart, who is originally from Northern California, built a profession in financial services and fixing businesses. He says the majority of calls he receives for business consultation come from restaurateurs not meeting their desired profit goals or who have obstacles in management.
Several other restaurants have occupied Uncle Louie’s N Main St., location in Spearfish, but Stewart is optimistic about the future.
“As long as we give great service, great food and we earn the business it will be successful,” he said.
Stewart opened the original Uncle Louie’s location in Sturgis in 2019. He moved to Sturgis a few years prior and says he realized there was not a family restaurant in town. He expanded to the new location this year, citing requests from customers to open a Spearfish Uncle Louie’s Diner.
“The locals have been very supportive,” said Stewart. “We provide an upbeat, joyful experience in Spearfish. You guys work hard for your money, we want you to enjoy your meal.”
