LEAD — The people of Ukraine have become so accustomed to bombs falling around them, that they barely even move when the sirens go off.

Sam Slobodian, field director of Baptist International Evangelistic Ministries, an Indiana-based organization that has been dedicated to spreading the gospel message across Russia and Ukraine since 1981 and that has most recently been actively involved in relief efforts in the war in Ukraine, said there have been a number of occasions when he has witnessed the people’s lack of reaction from the bombs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.