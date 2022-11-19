LEAD — The people of Ukraine have become so accustomed to bombs falling around them, that they barely even move when the sirens go off.
Sam Slobodian, field director of Baptist International Evangelistic Ministries, an Indiana-based organization that has been dedicated to spreading the gospel message across Russia and Ukraine since 1981 and that has most recently been actively involved in relief efforts in the war in Ukraine, said there have been a number of occasions when he has witnessed the people’s lack of reaction from the bombs.
“Since the war started, I’ve taken four trips to Ukraine,” he said. “Our first stop was the city of Lviv, which is a large city in the west, close to Poland. We have a church plant there. When we got there for service, all of a sudden those sirens were going off. I thought that the pastor was going to shepherd everybody into the bomb shelter. He said ‘if God can’t protect us from the bombs, then no bomb shelter can,’ and the service went on. I was really surprised at that. Then later on I found out that was pretty typical. A lot of people are just tired of running to bomb shelters.
“Then, when we went to the next place in another city … for the Easter morning service, and all of a sudden the sirens go off and this pastor didn’t even acknowledge it. In this case, the service went on as if nothing was going on. They had bombed the night before just hours ago. The sirens went off, and the pastor didn’t even pay attention.”
That’s just one of the many experiences Slobodian and his team have had while in the Ukraine helping with relief efforts. Through his organization, Slobodian said his group works with local church pastors in Ukraine to ensure food and supplies are delivered to the places of greatest need, they help women and children refugees get out of the country, and they provide supplies for soldiers. Additionally, they have been bringing a few Ukrainian pastors to the United States to speak to Americans about the war and to ask for donations to help with their work.
On Sunday, Slobodian and Pastor Igor Fomichov, who also serves as a city councilman in the Ukraine military base of Desna, will be in Lead to speak about their efforts and to solicit donations to help with the war relief. The presentation will be at the Golden Baptist Church at 6 p.m.
“Our ministry is supported by churches who are interested in supporting missionary efforts in that part of the world,” Slobodian said. “We travel to churches regularly to report on work that they’re supporting. We’ve found it to be extremely effective when we can have a national with us, and they can hear directly from a church planter. I interpret for them because these folks speak either Russian or Ukrainian. Brother Igor pastors a church that is right on Ukraine’s largest military base, so they’ve been hit many times and he has stories to tell.”
Reporting back to the people about how their money is being spent is very important to the mission of Baptist International, Slobodian said. Since the war started, the organization has spent more than $700,000 in war relief efforts to churches in Ukraine. When the war started, Slobodian said the Ukrainian government strictly prohibited all males between the ages of 18-60 from leaving the country. But earlier this year the government began allowing pastors who are invited by a qualified organization to leave the country for six weeks at a time, in order to tell the story of the war and what the churches are doing.
“It makes sense for the Ukrainian government to make this exception because they need publicity,” he said. “Our media doesn’t really cover (the war.) In the beginning they covered it a lot, but right now the Ukraine doesn’t get all that much attention. Ukraine is a tremendously needy place with what’s going on and they need the publicity. So it makes sense for the Ukrainian government to allow pastors to come to the United States and share what is going on.”
In the beginning of the war, Slobodian said his organization was very involved in helping mostly Ukrainian women and children evacuate from central Ukraine to the west and into Germany, Poland, Switzerland and other European countries.
“Our ministry assisted people along that path,” he said. “We have churches in the western part of Ukraine in several locations. They served as a stopping point for thousands and thousands of refugees who needed a place to stay. They needed food and they needed supplies. So, in the beginning of the war our folks were very busy hosting and assisting refugees as they went from the troubled areas to western Ukraine and to Europe. What that involves is buying and distributing food for those refugees. Then the people even in those places who are not refugees, they’ve lost their jobs and they are in need too. So, our churches will supply them with food, supplies and even medicine.”
While Slobodian said those evacuation efforts continue today, there is not as great of a need for assistance in that area because the numbers haven’t been as high. This has caused efforts to shift toward providing humanitarian needs on the war front.
“All of these churches have men who are serving in the war,” Slobodian said. “It has impacted the whole country. They will go and bring supplies to the villages and towns that are right on the front. You can see on these videos, you can hear the artillery fire going. It’s a dangerous effort on their part to bring aid into those areas. Our pastors do that in conjunction with local pastors who live in that area, and they know what areas have been overlooked. A lot of humanitarian aid is coming into the Ukraine. It’s been admirable. It’s been amazing. American Christians have been just amazing in their generosity. When our fellows go to the east they work with local pastors because they know there are some areas that have been visited several times with humanitarian aid, but there are other areas that haven’t had any visits.”
The soldiers on the war front, he said, ask for medicine for tourniquets, wound kits, canned goods, and more. Coca Cola, he said, is a very requested item.
Through the humanitarian aid, Slobodian said it has been awesome to watch the Ukrainian people’s spirit and their dedication to fighting for their freedom. From church musicians who have put down their instruments to get to work welding iron anti-tank barricades, to the women who work tirelessly to fill thousands of sand bags, and elderly women who bring their jars of canned goods from their garden, to soldiers on the war front, everyone has pitched in to fight.
“The people have just banded together,” he said. “Every man, woman and child has mobilized and united to save their country and preserve their freedom at great cost. They had one (elderly lady) on the Ukrainian news who brought her canned jars to the soldiers at the checkpoint. She gave them the jars and she said, ‘when the war’s over, I want my jars back!’ It’s just moving to see how people who have lost everything, they’ve lost their homes and they’re still doing what they can to help others. It’s truly amazing to see how they’re working so hard to stay free.
“The people in Ukraine are optimistic they will prevail,” Sobodian continued. “But nobody is saying it’s going to end soon. They feel that ultimately they will prevail because they are just not going to give up. They’re not going to surrender, no matter what. This is what gives them confidence that in the end, Russia will have to surrender or leave them alone.”
For more information about the relief efforts of Baptist International, visit www. baptistinternational.org.
