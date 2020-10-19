U.S. Representatives candidates

Citizens head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3 to elect a candidate for the U.S. Representatives. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the individuals vying for one position, which carries a two-year term. The candidates’ answers are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
Dusty Johnson
Name and what do you do for a living?
Dusty Johnson. I am the current congressional Representative in the U.S. House for South Dakota. Previously, I served as chief of staff to Governor Daugaard and later co-owned a broadband engineering and consulting firm based in Mitchell.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I come from a large, working class family. As a kid, there were times we relied on government assistance to get by. That got me interested in the role government plays in people’s lives at a young age. Too often I fear that our current assistance programs build dependence, rather than independence. Additionally, I believe our country deserves a Congress more focused on finding solutions than complaining about problems.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
As a member of the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission and as former Chief of Staff to Governor Daugaard, I am a policy guy. I care about the gritty details of legislation more than most - and I understand what makes a good bill and what makes a bad bill. I am a work horse - typically the first one in and the last one out - I know what it takes to get things done, and I was proud to see four of my bills pass the U.S. House during my first term in office.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
As South Dakota’s Congressman, getting face to face with my constituents is a top priority. I hosted more than 20 in-person town halls last summer. During this pandemic, I’ve hosted more than 15 telephone town hall meetings to ensure South Dakotans are getting up to date information regarding legislation Congress has passed related to COVID-19. I also recently launched “drive-thru” town halls so I can continue meeting with constituents in person in a safe manner.
What newspapers do you subscribe to?
In my official capacity my office subscribes to nearly every local paper in the state. Personally, I subscribe to the Mitchell Daily Republic and the Argus Leader.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in South Dakota?
Recovering from COVID-19 and ensuring a strong agriculture economy. Additionally, our nation has a $26 trillion debt that we must start to address in a meaningful way.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
It’s no secret our producers have had a tough few years - that’s why I fought for a leadership position on the Agriculture Committee. When South Dakota farmers asked me to get the prevent plant harvest date moved, I led the effort in Congress and got it done. When our cattle producers raised concerns about unfair pricing and markets, I called for a USDA investigation and urged the president to get involved. When Nancy Pelosi proposed $0 for farmers & ranchers during COVID-19 relief debates, I built a Midwest coalition and secured $23 billion for agriculture. I support clear labeling of U.S. meat. If you want action and not words, I’m the fighter you want in Congress.
What do you believe is working for South Dakota and how will you retain that progression?
Prior to COVID, it was clear that both of the South Dakota and national economies were thriving. In fact, 16,000 new American factories large and small had been opened in the preceding three years. Job creation was much higher than most analysts had thought possible. We need to get the pandemic under control, and then return to that level of economic growth with an investment in workforce development and education, particularly related to closing the skills gap.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected in November?
America needs a COVID-19 vaccine and we need to continue to bring our economy back to where it was before the pandemic.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
From being selected as the lead Republican on the Agriculture subcommittee that oversees the Farm Bill to serving on the President’s whip team to get his US-Mexico-Canada trade deal across the finish line, I am proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish as a first-term Congressman. Four of my bills have passed the House & two of them have been signed into law by President Trump. Right now, I’m leading a bipartisan group of House members during COVID-19 relief discussions. I will continue to work with the White House to provide relief to Americans that need it.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am a hard worker who focuses on getting the job done.
Do you support newspapers being an independent third-party source to publish legal notices for local governments in print and online?
Yes.
Gov. Kristi Noem did not mandate quarantines, mask wearing, and other measures that most other states implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, she promoted large gatherings such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, fairs, rodeos, and Fourth of July celebrations. Do you support the way she has handled the pandemic? Why or why not?
My job is related to the national handling of the pandemic. There have been some things that have gone extremely well, like progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine, but there have also been a number of areas where we have not met expectations, including getting to 3 million tests a day. I do think South Dakota is to be commended for understanding that economy-wide shut downs are rarely the most effective way to deal with a public health crisis. As our numbers rise, I would ask South Dakotans to make good decisions by avoiding large crowds and wearing masks when social distancing isn’t possible.
New rounds of economic stimulus have been proposed by both Republican and Democratic parties, yet an agreement can not be reached. What does Congress need to do to meet in the middle?
I was one of four bipartisan members to craft the “March to Common Ground” relief framework. Within 24 hours of unveiling our plan, it was endorsed by the White House, a number of major American newspapers, and members of the US Senate and US House from across the political spectrum. As a freshman Congressman in the Minority party, I am amazed what can be accomplished if you put your head down and do the work. I’m proud the White House is using this framework as a guide during the ongoing relief discussions.
Do you agree with the way President Donald Trump has handled the COVID-19 pandemic? What specifically?
This is an unprecedented situation for the entire world. No government is perfect, but Congress and the administration are working every day to get this virus under control. Our economy is fighting its way back and our government has invested a tremendous amount of resources in ensuring we have a vaccine quickly and safely.
In 2016, Senate Republicans said that the next president should nominate the replacement for Justice Antonin Scalia. This was 237 before the election. Now, 38 days before the election the president has nominated a justice to fill the vacancy following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Should the Senate take up the nomination? Why or why not?
Did the GOP-controlled Senate fail to perform its Constitutional duties in 2016 when it declined to take up the nomination of Merrick Garland?
As a member of the House, I don’t get to decide who our next Supreme Court Justice is - but the Senate should not cut corners during this process. If the Senate is able to get the necessary work done, I expect they’ll confirm Judge Barrett.
In 2016, I was a private citizen, but I’m increasingly concerned how divisive these appointments have become.
That being said, Congress continues to duck the hard decisions and because of that, we’ve leaned on the Supreme Court to interpret the laws we’ve written. Courts have become far more important than the Founders ever envisioned.
It seems as if a divide is being created over various issues among neighbors. What do we as citizens need to do to come back together as Americans?
There is a lot more that unites us than divides us. I discover that nearly every day during my work in Congress. For six weeks, I worked with two Democrats and two Republicans on getting a COVID-19 relief framework established. We worked together to build a coalition and earned the support of the White House. If you sit down and have a discussion you can get a lot done.
Should Congressional term limits be instituted? Why or why not?
I support term limits, although I think we need to acknowledge that term limits won’t be the silver bullet some citizens hope for. Some Americans believe that many members of the House have served for more than 30 or 40 years. In reality, only two current members of the House have served for more than 40 years, and only 14 more have served in excess of 30 years.
Should the Electoral College be abolished? Why or why not?
The Electoral College ensures we are electing leaders in a broad way. California has 55 electoral votes, South Dakota only has three. Half of America lives in 9 states, we don’t want only those 9 states to select the President.
What is your top suggest to South Dakotans when communicating with U.S. legislators?
Communication is key. It’s easy to go to social media to talk about an issue, but I don’t believe that’s very effective. My team is responsive. If there’s an issue you want to discuss, reach out, give us a call - we are all more productive when we work together on solutions rather than complaining about the problems.
Randy 'Uriah' Luallin
Name and what do you do for a living?
Randy “Uriah” Luallin I have been a mason in brick, block and stone for 35 years
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am deeply disturbed by the division that is taking place in our country. I believe as a Libertarian 3rd party candidate I can work to break the gridlock of the dysfunctional duopoly that now exists and bring us together.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
U.S. Constitution Article 1 section 2
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
14
What newspapers do you subscribe to?
Fall River County Herald
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in South Dakota?
As a U.S. Congressman my mission is to protect our States rights and determine the direction and legislation of our country with other State Congressmen. Specifically in South Dakota the important issues are unequal treatment regarding property tax, removal or adjustment of civil forfeiture, public access to public lands, confinement of non violent offenders, parity for ranchers regarding meat products,
How do you intend to solve these issues?
These issues must be dealt with by our State Representatives, however I could push for removing redundant and costly meat inspection by the Federal government since our State inspection is as good or better. I could also push to end the War on Drugs that incarcerates more people than any other prisoners most if not all are non violent.
What do you believe is working for South Dakota and how will you retain that progression?
No Income tax. I will have no say as a federal representative, but I will push for ending the direct income tax at the federal level and replace it with the fair tax.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected in November?
No more military involvement in other counties unless it is actually in Defense of our nation. Bring our troops home for defense only. Restrict the unbridled use of the military by the Executive Branch and return to the process of declaring war for use of our troops by representatives of the people in Congress.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Unchain our people by reducing the regulations that inhibit competition and ingratiate certain businesses and interest groups. Stop subsidies and policies that pick winners and losers in the free market.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am a good listener and problem solver. Avid outdoorsman. Dedicated to Liberty and Justice for all. My opponent has a 50% rating for voting with the Constitution, I will guarantee mine will be %100.
Do you support newspapers being an independent third-party source to publish legal notices for local governments in print and online?
Currently it is the most efficient way to give notice to the public, however as technology evolves it may be easier and more cost effective to give notice via the internet but that has not happened yet.
Gov. Kristi Noem did not mandate quarantines, mask wearing, and other measures that most other states implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, she promoted large gatherings such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, fairs, rodeos, and Fourth of July celebrations. Do you support the way she has handled the pandemic? Why or why not?
I do support the way Governor Noem handled this. In a free society we should be the ones that decide what is best for ourselves. We should also be held responsible for the decision we make. The whole tort system needs to be revamped to assure this. This would actually greatly reduce the need for liability insurance for events that you did not purposely and knowingly commit. It is unprecedented to quarantine the healthy as has been attempted in this current scenario. A better understanding of the pandemic can be found here https://www.quora.com/How-did-the-Spanish-flu-end-Is-it-the-vaccine-or-did-it-disappear-by-itself
New rounds of economic stimulus have been proposed by both Republican and Democratic parties, yet an agreement can not be reached. What does Congress need to do to meet in the middle?
The whole concept of stimulus packages and subsidies is fundamentally flawed as it is basically a bandage on a severe wound. The Free market must be left to flourish and seek balance. Attempts at intervention by the government have been disastrous and even prolonged recovery such as the Roosevelt programs during the great depression of the 30’s. On top of this these monies are borrowed at interest increasing the national debt and future problems. Congress needs to stick to the purpose outlined in the constitution and not pander to the public for their vote by give away programs.
Do you agree with the way President Donald Trump has handled the COVID-19 pandemic? What specifically?
It was fundamentally inept first by denial and then by damage control to keep favor. I was returning to the U.S. from the far east during the height of the pandemic. At the customs in the airport I was appalled that no one had their temperature taken or asked questions regarding their health or where they had been. Instead I was asked questions like. Have you ever been arrested (to which I asked, what does your screen say?) Then asked have I ever been detained? I told them once for not have my dog on a leash. I was then detained for 15 minutes and finally let in the country!!!
In 2016, Senate Republicans said that the next president should nominate the replacement for Justice Antonin Scalia. This was 237 before the election. Now, 38 days before the election the president has nominated a justice to fill the vacancy following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Should the Senate take up the nomination? Why or why not?
All that matters is Constitution Article 2 section 2
Did the GOP-controlled Senate fail to perform its Constitutional duties in 2016 when it declined to take up the nomination of Merrick Garland?
Please see the above
It seems as if a divide is being created over various issues among neighbors. What do we as citizens need to do to come back together as Americans?
We need to dialog respectfully and accept our differences. This requires the ability to actually meet and freely move about. I love the story of Ely Parker of the Seminole Tribe. It would be great for everyone to read the story that took place at Appomattox where General Lee surrendered.
Should Congressional term limits be instituted? Why or why not?
The initial intent was for citizen statesmen to “sacrifice” a part of their life to SERVE as a representative for a short period. The evolution of professional politicians has now reached a point where we should have term limitations
Should the Electoral College be abolished? Why or why not?
No. It is a check and balance designed to impart some control to the minority. The worst thing about Democracy is being the minority. It should however fixed to be apportioned by the public vote and not by a winner take all standard which many states have.
What is your top suggest to South Dakotans when communicating with U.S. legislators?
Honesty, respect, detail, and maybe even some humor. My website is randyluallin.com please visit and share.
