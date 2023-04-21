RAPID CITY — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold an open house-style informational meeting from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., April 27, to share information on the U.S. Highway 385 Construction project scheduled for 2024 - 2026. The limits for this construction project are Pennington County to Lawrence County line and Calumet Road near Sheridan Lake. The informational meeting will be informal, consisting of a pre-recorded presentation and one-on-one discussion with the project team.
The presentation will be playing throughout the meeting, and members of the project team will be available with displays to discuss the construction project and answer questions.
The goal of this meeting is to share overall construction phasing plans and share specific information about the 2024 construction season.
Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this public meeting is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the public meeting should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113, Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf. Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.
The informational meeting will be held at the Rimrock Church in Rapid City.
