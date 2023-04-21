bhp news.jpg

Pioneer staff reports

RAPID CITY — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold an open house-style informational meeting from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., April 27, to share information on the U.S. Highway 385 Construction project scheduled for 2024 - 2026. The limits for this construction project are Pennington County to Lawrence County line and Calumet Road near Sheridan Lake. The informational meeting will be informal, consisting of a pre-recorded presentation and one-on-one discussion with the project team.

