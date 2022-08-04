Type 1 management crew in charge of Fish Fire

By Mark Watson
Black Hills Pioneer
SUNDANCE, Wyo. — The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1 took charge of the Fish Fire burning south of Sundance, Wyo., Wednesday morning.
The fire, now 10% contained and an estimated 6,476 acres.
Travis Lipp, operations section chief for the team, said a lot of progress was made Tuesday.
“A lot of really good work by the locals the last couple days,” he said in a briefing.
Fire lines constructed by both hand and equipment have been placed around much of the fire.
The fire continues to grow to the east and south and fire crews placed lines as close as possible and will conduct burnout operations when available.
A structure protection group continues to protect buildings and patrol hay fields as well as evaluate homes outside of the immediate fire area.
Two Type 1 helicopters and a couple Type 3 helicopters area assisting ground crews, Lipp said.
Another fire, the Wagon Fire, was also reported Wednesday afternoon.
The fire, located about a mile west of Savoy, was reported to be about 1 acre in size shortly after noon. A single-engine air tanker was responding to the blaze.
