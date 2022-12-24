DEADWOOD — Defendants four and five of six people facing grand theft and conspiracy charges, allegedly taking advantage of a deficiency in the Global Payment machine at the Gold Dust Casino in November 2021, pleaded not guilty to the charges against them Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Shea Ryan Fleming, 32, of Lead and Christopher Edward Auwerter, 33, of Rapid City were indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May 25 and charged with grand theft, value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; and conspiracy to commit grand theft value more than $100,000, but less than $500,000, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. The victim in each count is listed as Gold Dust Casino.
Fleming and Auwerter are joined by four other co-defendants in the case: Brandon James McKay, 31, of Spearfish; Daniel Wade Emme, 35, of Lead; Courtland Alister Blaylock, 24; and Crystal May Hufford, 29, of Sturgis. Emme pleaded not guilty to the allegations at a June 21 arraignment hearing before Strawn. Hufford pleaded not guilty to the allegations at an Aug. 16 arraignment hearing before Strawn. McKay pleaded not guilty to the allegations at an Aug. 18 arraignment before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer. Blaylock failed to appear for an arraignment hearing Dec. 6 before Strawn.
Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald said the allegations in the case are largely spelled out in the conspiracy count in the indictment.
“That this group of people are all accused of acting together, in an agreement, and they learned of a glitch, a deficiency, in the Global Payment kiosk machine at the Gold Dust Casino and what was happening was that they were able to withdraw money from Gold Dust Casino without any deductions occurring on their credit cards or their debit cards,” Fitzgerald said. “And so, in an approximate three-week period of time in November 2021, collectively, it’s alleged that they took more than $100,000, but less than $500,000 from the Gold Dust Casino.”
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Patrick Johnson said Fleming is free on $2,500 cash surety and Auwerter is free on $1,000 cash surety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.