Two L-D school board seats to fill in upcoming election

LEAD — Two Lead-Deadwood School Board seats are open for the upcoming April 12 election, which will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.
Vacancies will be created by the expiration of seats currently held by Amber Vogt and Tessa Allen.
Both are three-year terms.
Vogt said Tuesday she would seek re-election
Allen said Tuesday she is, as of yet, undecided as to whether she will seek re-election.
Lead-Deadwood School District Business Manager Margie Rantapaa said all those interested in running for office may start circulating petitions Jan. 28.
A petition packet may be picked up at the Lead-Deadwood School District business office beginning that date.
Completed petitions must contain at least 20 valid signatures from registered voters and must be filed no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 25.
Petitions may be returned to the Lead-Deadwood School District Business office.
Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder said as of Tuesday, there were 4,737 registered voters in the Lead-Deadwood School District.
