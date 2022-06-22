Two individuals from North Dakota plead not guilty to grand theft

DEADWOOD — Two individuals who formerly owned Northern Hills Exterior, LLC involved in a contractor dispute and alleged to have received money but not performed the work they were hired to do, pleaded not guilty to the allegations before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse May 31.
Heather Lee Boxrud, 31, and Jebadiah Daniel Boxrud, 38, of Hettinger, N.D., were indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Feb. 16 and charged with grand theft value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Heather is facing additional charges in Lawrence County. On Nov. 3, 2021, she was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury and charged with grand theft value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, also a Class 4 felony.
“I believe she did most of the contracts and he did some of the actual contracting work,” said Lawrence County Deputy States Attorney Brenda Harvey. “She was originally the only one charged as she was the one the victims had the contract/deal with. The current amount we are alleging at this time is approximately $75,000. Some involved down payments and absolutely no work done on their homes. Others paid the down payment, and some work was started, but not finished.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said both defendants are free on $1,000 cash surety. They are scheduled to appear in court again August 23.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.