Two men from the northwestern corner of South Dakota have been arrested and face charges in connection with a murder and arson case in Montana.

Sterling Brown, 30, who was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8, at his family ranch near Camp Crook, has been charged with deliberate homicide in the death of Isaac Carrier in Fallon, Mont., on Jan. 23. Carrier was shot in the back of the head, according to a coroner’s report.

