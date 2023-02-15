Two men from the northwestern corner of South Dakota have been arrested and face charges in connection with a murder and arson case in Montana.
Sterling Brown, 30, who was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8, at his family ranch near Camp Crook, has been charged with deliberate homicide in the death of Isaac Carrier in Fallon, Mont., on Jan. 23. Carrier was shot in the back of the head, according to a coroner’s report.
Brown was also charged with arson for causing the structure fire in the apartment where Carrier was residing.
Jake Burghduff, 21, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Spearfish. Burghduff, who is from Ludlow, is charged with arson and tampering with physical evidence.
Carrier’s apartment was set ablaze, with arson investigators saying his clothes were coated with fuel. They also found three locations in the apartment where an accelerant was spread before the fire was touched off. A coroner’s report showing a lack of smoke damage in his throat indicates Carrier was dead before the fire was started.
Brown is married to Carrier’s ex-wife, Katie Bivens Brown, and a long-simmering dispute over a son Carrier and Bivens Brown had together is allegedly at the heart of the case, according to court documents.
According to court documents, Burghduff allegedly admitted to the crime during an interview with Montana Division of Criminal Investigation Agents Brad Tucker and Craig Baum at the Spearfish Police Department Feb. 7.
Burghduff said Brown was driving a late-model black Chevrolet Silverado pickup when he picked him up on the evening of Jan. 23 and they drove to Montana. On the way, Burghduff purchased a container and Brown filled it with gas. Brown also “picked up a .45 ACP semi-automatic handgun, black with a wood grip,” and checked to ensure it was loaded, according to the documents.
“Jake said after seeing the firearm he was aware they were traveling to Isaac’s home in Fallon but said Sterling did not make specific comments about what he was going to do,” the documents state. “Jake said they entered the town of Fallon on S Railway Ave and Sterling backed his vehicle onto 7th Street approximately one block from Isaac’s apartment. Jake said Sterling was wearing a black coat, jeans, white shoes, leather gloves, and a silk scarf over his face.”
Burghduff said he provided a pair of shoes for Brown to wear. He showed the agents a text from the previous night showing the request for shoes from Brown.
“Jake said Sterling exited the vehicle with the handgun and grabbed the gasoline container out of the back of the pickup and walked down the road,” the documents state. “Jake said he remained in the vehicle and did not go with Sterling. Jake said approximately 20 minutes later, Sterling came running back to the vehicle breathing heavy and Sterling immediately drove away without saying anything about what he had done. Jake said as they were leaving the area he observed the building was on fire.”
Two neighbors of Carrier in the four-unit apartment building reported hearing loud noises in the apartment building between 11-11:30 p.m. A fire alarm then went off and one neighbor left her apartment to find the hallway on fire.
The Fallon Volunteer Fire Department, Prairie County Volunteer Fire Department and Terry Fire Department responded and put out the blaze at 605 Whittier Ave. That’s when Carrier’s body was discovered. An autopsy at Montana State Crime Lab in Billings detected a gunshot wound in his head, with bullet fragments still in his skull.
During a search of the apartment, investigators found the “jacketed portion of a fired bullet in the fire debris under the head of the victim’s bed.” They also found two revolvers, two black powder shotguns, two rifles and a large amount of ammunition, which explained why firefighters reported ammo was exploding as they battled the fire.
Carrier was shot in “the lower left/rear area of the decedent’s head was consistent with an entrance wound and the top/front area of the decedent’s head was consistent with an exit wound,” the charging documents state.
Burghduff said after leaving Fallon, they returned to Brown’s residence, where he changed clothes and they switched vehicles to a blue car. Brown then drove Burghduff back to his home.
“Jake said on the way back that night, Sterling told him not to talk about the incident and later they rehearsed their stories over Snapchat messages,” according to the court documents. “Jake later showed agents a YouTube video Sterling had sent him that night prior to them meeting up that night in Ludlow, South Dakota. The video was titled ‘The Town-“We’re gonna hurt some people,’” In the video clip, two masked men enter an apartment with firearms and assault a male inside. Jake admitted he was aware from that video that someone would be harmed but he claimed he did not know Sterling was going to murder Isaac that night.”
Different stories
Burghduff originally told a different story, but it did not match the story that Brown had told the Montana investigators during a Jan. 31 interview at the Spearfish Police Department. When confronted with the varying accounts, Burghduff then told of the drive to Fallon to kill Carrier.
Brown allegedly denied involvement in Carrier’s death, saying he left his home on the night of Jan. 23 because his wife and her mother, who was visiting from Tennessee, had gotten into a loud argument. He claimed he drove about 45 minutes to Ludlow and tried to contact two friends, connecting with Burghduff.
Brown said he had asked Burghduff if he “wanted to go kill some shit.”
Brown said they drove through northwest South Dakota, southwest North Dakota and southeast Montana, staying mostly on gravel roads as they drank, talked and “spotlighted” animals before he returned home around midnight, switched vehicles and then drove Burghduff home. He then returned to his home, stopping twice for naps and finally arriving home around 4:30 a.m.
The DCI agents asked Brown if he was angry enough to want to murder Carrier, and his immediate response was, “I guess I’ve told people he deserves to be thrown off the Yellowstone River bridge.”
He admitted the two men had a history of angry disputes. Shortly after Brown began dating Katie Bivens Brown, he said they were confronted by a drunken Carrier who threatened to kill him and any police who responded.
In the spring of 2022, the men crossed paths at the Bucking Horse sale in Miles City, Mont., according to Brown, and a physical altercation ensued.
Brown said he hit Carrier’s friend Jason Evans, knocking him to the ground. Carrier also hit the ground, but Brown said he wasn’t sure if he had hit him.
When the two parents exchanged their son, Brown said he tried to avoid a confrontation and remained in his vehicle or stood behind Katie Bivens Brown. But he said his temper flared on Aug. 29, 2021, when the child repeatedly said to him, “Daddy’s gonna whoop your ass.”
Brown recorded what he said to Carrier, and shared the recording with the DCI agents.
“If you keep saying it, the next time he says it I’m not talking to you,” he said. “And if you ever (F#@k) with Katie’s mental state again, cause that ain’t your wife, that’s your ex-wife, that’s my girlfriend. If I ever hear of any of that (bulls#^t) that you used to do to her happen again, it ain’t gonna end good. So this is me talking to you as a man right now, next time I’m not talkin’.”
Brown also told the agents he was aware where Carrier lived, knew what his vehicles looked like, and said he had driven past the apartment complex three times. He said he wanted to know where Carrier lived in case of a custody dispute.
But he denied ever being inside Carrier’s apartment and said he had not been in Fallon the night he was killed.
Bivens Brown denied any involvement in her ex-husband’s death.
When asked if she wanted him dead, she said she wanted him out of her son’s life.
Carrier and Bivens Brown were scheduled to appear in Glendive for a custody hearing on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 25, less than two days after Carrier was murdered and his home set on fire.
When asked if she had ever said she wished he was dead, Bivens Brown allegedly responded, “Honestly, I’m sure I have said I wished he was dead, multiple times. Honestly I have probably said that.”
She told the investigators she had been stressed out at that time and had been taken to the emergency room in Spearfish on Thursday, Jan. 19, because she was in pain and “emotionally not well.” Bivens Brown then revealed she was seven weeks pregnant.
Raised in NW South Dakota
Brown graduated from Harding County High School in Buffalo in 2011. He was raised in the Buffalo area and currently resides north of Camp Crook on his mother’s cattle/horse ranch near the Montana border.
Burghduff graduated from Harding County High School in Buffalo in 2020. He was raised in the Ludlow area and currently resides on and operates a ranch near Ludlow, with his father. Jake Burghduff also works for various ranches around the area.
Burghduff is being held on $250,000 bond in the Dawson County Jail in Glendive, Mont. He also faces a pair of misdemeanor charges based on outstanding warrants in Montana, according to the jail warden. The bond for those two counts is slightly over $1,000.
It’s unclear where Brown is being held. Montana law enforcement agencies declined to answer that question.
A person convicted of deliberate homicide in Montana faces possible sentences of 10 to 100 years in prison or may even be sentenced to death. A person convicted of arson faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in the state prison, and a person convicted of tampering with physical evidence faces a possible sentence of up to 10 years.
Initial court appearance dates for Brown and Burghduff have been set for Tuesday, Feb. 21, with the location yet to be determined.
The investigation was conducted by Montana DOJ agents and the Prairie County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office Division of Criminal Investigation. The DOJ’s State Fire Marshal’s Office initially investigated the fire and determined the fire as arson then turned the case over to criminal investigators.
The case is being prosecuted by Prairie County Attorney Daniel Rice and the Montana Attorney General’s Office.
