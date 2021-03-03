Two fundraisers to benefit JDM Customs rebuild

LEAD — Pulled pork sandwiches, sides, and desserts will be on the menu Saturday, as members of the community are invited to the Lead Fire Hall to help raise money to rebuild JDM Customs and Repair.
On Feb. 3, JDM Customs and Repair, an auto shop located on West Main Street in Lead, burned to the ground. The business has been operating in Lead since 2014. Since then, owner Justin Millard has pledged to rebuild the business in the same location. Proceeds from fundraisers will be used to help in that endeavor.
“He’s gonna rebuild, and I want him to rebuild in Lead,” said Lead Fire Department Public Relations Officer Rob Carr. “We want to make sure to keep him around.”
On Saturday, from 12-3 p.m., Big Trout Deli will serve up pulled pork sandwiches, with side dishes donated by Lynn’s Dakotamart, in exchange for a donation to the fundraiser. Additionally, Carr said there will be a silent auction, featuring hotel stays in Deadwood, a tool package donated by Sturdevants Auto Parts, liquor packages from Roundhouse Liquors, and more.
Lead firefighters will also be on hand to show fire trucks to the kids, and JDM Customs will have its famous custom-built rock crawlers on site for people to check out.
Carr said the fundraiser is one of the many ways the Lead Fire Department hopes to become more involved in the community and invite the public to the fire hall more often.
“There’s more to a fire department helping a community than trying to put out a fire,” Carr said.
A second fundraiser for JDM Customs and Repair will be entirely different in nature, but will offer the same kind of fun. On March 13, there will be a bowling tournament fundraiser at Sturgis Strikers, 910 First St. Participants will pay $25 for a four-line singles tournament, with registration starting at 2 p.m., and play beginning at 2:30 p.m. Organizer JoAnna Taylor said after the lineage is paid, 50% of the proceeds will go to rebuild JDM Customs and 50% will go to the tournament winner.
“Justin’s life has always been centered around bowling,” Taylor said. “Most all of his bowling friends like a little competition, so that explains the tournament idea. Bowlers will use their current average. If there are open lanes available, other people can bowl for fun, and of course after the tournament is over anyone can jump on a lane to bowl.”
In addition to the tournament, Taylor said the event will feature a 50-50 drawing for cash prizes, as well as a silent auction. At least 14 businesses, Taylor said, have already come out to show their support for JDM Customs by purchasing space on a banner that will be displayed at the tournament.
“All in all it should be a fun event for everyone,” Taylor said.
