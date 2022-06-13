BELLE FOURCHE — This weekend’s storms were not kind to the Northern Black Hills.
On Saturday, a strong storm developed in southeastern Montana and moved into South Dakota, hitting Belle Fourche around 8 p.m. and moving southeast with large hail and strong winds.
Two-inch hail was reported from Belle Fourche to Nisland hammering roofs and windows.
The strongest wind gust was reported in central Butte County measuring 92 mph.
Then on Sunday, southerly winds brought up moisture to the region. Combining that with strong winds aloft made conditions ripe for thunderstorms, said Susan Sanders, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City.
Sunday’s storm formed in northeast Wyoming and tracked more easterly than Saturday’s storm.
Around 5 p.m., large hail, most ping pong-ball sized, but some measuring as large as 4.5 inches in diameter, propelled by strong winds, topping 90 mph in areas, shattered scores of windows in houses, businesses, and vehicles.
According to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, initial storm reports, measured early this morning, showed a station near Midland, in Haakon County, received 2.49 inches of rain.
In Harding County, .9 inches was recorded near Ralph, and .79 was measured near Buffalo.
Near Whitewood, 1.62 inches was recorded.
The Elm Springs area received nearly 1.5 inches.
St. Onge received the top wind speed at 91 mph.
In Harding County, near Redig, a 84 mph was registered while Buffalo saw a 77 mph gust and Reva, a 70 mph gust was recorded.
In Meade County, Faith saw the high gust at 77.
Union Center saw winds hit 56 mph, and both Mud Butte and Hereford saw 50 mph gusts.
In Butte County, Castle Rock saw the high wind speed with a 73 mph gust.
But it was the hail that truly caused the destruction.
Wall received 4.5-inch hail.
A station two miles northwest of Belle Fourche received 4-inch hail while much of the town received 1.5-inch hail.
St. Onge received 2.75-inch hail. Whitewood was hit with 1.75-inch stones. And Deadwood and Lead were hit with 1.5-inch and 1.25-inch hail.
Just northwest of Sturgis, 2-inch hail was noted.
Numerous stations around Elm Springs and Sturgis recorded 1.75-inch hail.
Sanders said a tornado was reported in Philip and crews were trying to confirm the twister.
Many large trees were uprooted from the strong winds, some of which fell on buildings.
“Straight-line winds can do as much damage as some of our weaker tornados,” Sanders said. “But they are spread out hundreds of miles, where a tornado may be on the ground for a mile or two. So the winds can cause much more damage than the tornados.”
Area residents were busy cleaning up after the damage Sunday.
The Super 8 in Belle Fourche had every window on its west-facing side shattered in Sunday’s storm.
Jim Robertson, with TUF Storm Restoration, estimated that it could take six to eight weeks for replacement windows to come in. In the meantime, Robertson said he would be capping the windows with vinyl roofing material.
Shivani Patel, whose parents own the Super 8, said none of the damaged rooms were occupied at the time of the storm.
Today, there is another chance of strong winds and hail, Sanders said.
She said a cold front is expected to roll through northeast Wyoming and into South Dakota. The more severe conditions with strong winds and large hail are anticipated for central and northern Butte County, although they are forecast to be not as strong as Sunday’s storm.
Sanders said the Northern Hills can still anticipate a strong storm.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.