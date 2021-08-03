Twin crashes injure 3 near Sturgis

STURGIS — Three people received serious but not life-threatening injuries in two separate but related crashes Tuesday just east of Sturgis on Interstate 90.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the first crash occurred at 11:53 a.m. p.m.
In this crash, a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse was westbound on I-90. The vehicle made an abrupt lane change from the left lane to the right lane to avoid a stranded vehicle near Exit 34. The Traverse struck the westbound 2007 Boss Hoss motorcycle, which was in the right lane. The motorcycle rolled three times and came to rest in the right hand ditch. Both motorcycle occupants were thrown from the vehicle.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 74-year-old man, and his passenger, a woman, 68, both received serious, non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing helmets. They were transported to the Sturgis Monument Health hospital and then transferred to Rapid City.
The driver of the Traverse, Robert Rinks, 47, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and his two passengers were uninjured.
Charges are pending against Rinks.
The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.
While traffic was backed up on the interstate a second crash occurred near Mile Marker 38, just east of the first crash.
According to the highway patrol, at 12:32 p.m. a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Shari Hayford, 54, of Sturgis, was traveling west in the driving lane behind a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup towing a travel trailer. A 2005 Peterbilt truck was in the passing lane. When the Hyundai changed lanes into the passing lane it was struck by the truck. The Peterbilt entered the median, crossed the eastbound lane and came to rest against a guardrail. The Hyundai was pushed into the back of the Dodge. The eastbound driving lane was closed for about two hours. The westbound driving lane was closed for an hour.
Hayford received serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Sturgis hospital. She is facing charges.
The other two drivers were uninjured.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.