Twin City Animal Shelter takes ‘People’s Choice for Best Chili’

DEADWOOD — Competition was fierce between the 15 chilis cooked up for this year’s Lead-Deadwood Community Foundation Chili Feed Fundraiser held Thursday at Deadwood Mountain Grand, with Twin City Animal Shelter doing double duty and coming out on top, cooking up People’s Choice for Best Chili.
Animal shelter volunteers Mary Schumacher and Teah Pray divided up kitchen duties; Schumacher offering up a roaster filled with white chicken chili and Pray, a roaster filled with a piping hot vegetarian black bean and sweet potato creation.
“It is a great community event, and we appreciate the support the Lead-Deadwood Community Fund has shown the animal shelter and many other organizations in the community,” Schumacher said. “There were so many great chilis, we are just so excited to win.”
Second place People’s Choice for Best Chili went to Cheyenne Crossing and Catering and the Most Unique Chili award went to NeighborWorks Dakota Home Resources.
Event organizer and foundation board member Oz Enderby said the fundraiser brought in $4,104 to benefit the foundation and ultimately, organizations serving youth in the Lead-Deadwood School District.
Nearly 20 organizations were awarded $11,000 in LDCF grants for 2022, including: Lead-Deadwood Arts Center, Northern Hills Family Rec Center (Handley Center), Deadwood Alive, Boys & Girls Club of the Black Hills, Teen Court, Good Shepherd Clinic, West River Transit Authority (Prairie Hills), Black Hills Mining Museum, Northern Black Hills Society (Northern Hills Band), Homestake Opera House, Northern Hills CASA, Twin City Animal Shelter, Deadwood History, Clothe-A-Kid, Twin City Clothing Center (Free Store), Lead-Deadwood Post Prom, Lead-Deadwood Youth Football, Lead-Deadwood High School Student Council.
“It turned out to be a great community event,” Enderby said. “We had great support from the community. The venue was awesome. I always compliment George Milos and Deadwood Mountain Grand for hosting. They really go out of their way to help us. Overall, fantastic evening.”
Enderby said there will be additional funds that come in from Deadwood Mountain Grand and the Lead Chamber of Commerce.
“They usually give us a share of the bar revenue and the Lead Chamber did drink tickets, so there will be some revenue from that,” he added.
