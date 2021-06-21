Twin City Animal Shelter celebrates $1,900 memorial gift

LEAD — A memorial gift from friends of Bob Mykleby will help Friends of the Twin City Animal Shelter build a new cattery.
Gail Bunch, a volunteer with the animal shelter said the group received $1,900 from the Bob Mykleby memorial, and they plan to use it to make life just a little easier for kitties like Moe.
“She has been here for awhile and she doesn’t really like other kitties,” Bunch said. “So she needs her own spot. But it’s hard to give her, her own room. This will be a cattery that we’re going to put on top of the kennel, and we’ll put a door on it that will go to an outside kennel. It won’t be big and elaborate, but it will be a nice size for one kitty. That will give her more time for people to come see her and hopefully adopt her.”
Bunch said Moe’s story is a sad one, and she’s happy to be able to give the 5-year-old black cat her own space until her new owner comes to give him a forever home.
“Moe’s owners separated and got a divorce,” Bunch said. “Then they sold the house and left Moe at the house, hoping the new owner would want Moe. The new owner did not want Moe and so she’s with us. Older cats are harder. Moe is my kind of kitty because she is kind of independent and does her own thing. She’s real low maintenance.”
Once the cattery is built, Bunch said any remaining funds will go into the Friends of the Twin City Animal Shelter community spay and neuter program. Under the program, residents within a 25 mile radius to Lead — including Spearfish, Lead, Deadwood and Sturgis — can call the Twin City Animal Shelter to get a voucher, which pays for the animal’s spay or neuter.
“People call and we send out vouchers and they make the appointments and get their animals to the vet,” Bunch said of the program. “Our priority is still spay and neuter. To us, that is the answer.”
Recently, Bunch said the Friends of the Twin City Animal Shelter held their largest fundraiser of the year — an annual rummage sale that brought in more than $2,600. That money will be used for the spay and neuter program.
“There’s not a never-ending pot of money and there are a lot of people who use our spay and neuter program,” Bunch said.
Overall, Bunch said it has been a pretty quiet year at the shelter. During the height of the pandemic, when most people were sheltering in place, the shelter did not receive any animals at all. Volunteers used that time to deep clean and take care of some projects that have been getting put on the back burner due to staying busy with animals. Animal activity at the shelter is starting to pick up just a little bit more, but Bunch said shelter volunteers have been trying to work with pet owners who need to re-home their pets, using PetFinder.com. Using that tool allows pet owners to keep the pets they want to re-home, while shelter volunteers post their information for a potential adoption. The practice is particularly helpful with COVID-19 pets.
“A lot of times I’ll get a call that says, ‘I’ve got to go back to work, what can I do?’ Now I don’t have time for the animal. What I do, because we don’t take a lot of surrenders, I do exactly for them what I would do if any animal came in. I have them send me a picture and their information and we post them on PetFinder. We’ve had a lot of good success with that.”
For more information about the Twin City Animal Shelter all 584-2480.
